What is it about a model train display that brings out the kid in all of us?
There’s just something about it that helps us relive Christmases past. But whether you’re young at heart or just young, as is the case with 6-year-old Brayden Kirby, trains are fun because “they’re long and they move.”
Brayden made that observation during my Cruisin’ of the Youngstown Model Railroad Association’s open house, which it has been hosting for 37 years. The scenic vistas of HO- and O-scale displays that capture the imagination are housed on two floors of an old church at the corner of Four Mile Run and Salt Springs roads in Austintown. and for three more weekends, you can soak in all the sights and sounds. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13, and Dec. 3-4 and 10-11 and admission is $5. Kids 12 and under get in free.
There are about 40 members of the organization and it’s just about all hands on deck when it comes time to put on the show. But behind the scenes all year long, the members meet on Tuesdays and Fridays to constantly tweak, repair and build. Many of the buildings and features are made from scratch – not from a kit – and close examination shows that no large or small detail is overlooked.
I popped in early before the crowds came the first Saturday in November to make sure I was on the right track. Dean DeMain. vice president of the HO division, pointed out that for those who may not know, O scale is double the size of HO. He was particularly proud to point out that an international model train magazine recently visited to do an article and “It’s a big thing for our club.”
If you’re not as enamored of the rolling hills and peaceful countryside – that is, until a train rumbles through – you may want to wander down to the amusement park where the merry-go-round and Tilt-A-Whirl spin and visitors take chances at games. Stroll by the industrial sections that feature replicas of old mills such as Youngstown Sheet and Tube. and by all means, no trip around the circuit is complete without a stop to a downtown Youngstown of the 1950s or early 1960s.
The latter scene may be my favorite. A Christmas tree stands in Central Square, department stores shine brightly for the holidays, a theater marquee with blinking lights reveals what’s just beyond the velvet rope and tall buildings grace the skyline. Neon lights gleam from Rexall drugstore and Isaly’s may very well be selling chipped chopped ham.
It seems nothing is overlooked.
“We research everything,” club member Ed Williams of Boardman told me. “We’ve added a lot of animations such as cranes going up.”
Peer inside the A&P grocery store and see items on the shelves or get a glimpse of snippets of films at a movie theater.
“This is our kick-off to the holiday season,” Ed said.
And every hour, the setting changes from daylight to dark, and “conductors” in the crow’s nest operate the whole thing.
Another member, Kurt Sanders of Vienna, Ohio, noted that “kids get real excited,” adding that a scavenger hunt is an extra attraction.
I paused to see a burning building where actual smoke was at the roof line and firefighters were on scene, and a church where the wedding party was coming down the front steps while mourners were leaving a funeral from a side door.
First-time visitor Cheryl Elser of Ellsworth, Ohio was impressed by everything she saw.
“I like the detail. They’re incredible.”
Her husband, Galen, who admitted he has always been fascinated with trains in general, has been here before but must have liked seeing this again through his wife’s eyes.
“I still have trains,” Galen said, laughing that “I never quite grew up.”
The display reveals a lot of talent from this hard-working congenial group of men who have fun at the same time as evidenced by the gentle jabs thrown back and forth. These guys are always available to answer questions, too.
Refreshments are even offered.
Remember Brayden? His grandparents, Karen and Paul Cassano of Austintown appeared to be just as enamored as their grandson.
“This gets us ready for Christmas,” Karen said.
Each time you come, you will most likely see something new and different.
I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if the Cassanos — and Brayden — are back for another viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.