If you have been there, you already know what I am talking about.
If you haven’t, let me try to do justice to describing Mackinac Island, situated between the lower and upper peninsulas of northern Michigan on Lake Huron and just eight miles in circumference.
At times, it seemed like a movie set. The clip-clop of hooves. Victorian homes. An opulent hotel reminiscent of another era. Summer cottages on the bluffs. Historic surroundings.
Horse-drawn carriages are the only traffic sound on Mackinac Island and the only way to get there is by ferry from Mackinaw City. That’s when we caught a glimpse of the five-mile-long Mackinac Bridge that stands about 200 feet above the water level, has 550-feet high towers and spans the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
Once we made it to shore, the absence of cars resonated. There may not be motorized vehicles but thousands of bicycles are either parked next to houses and businesses or being ridden by cyclists zooming between the buggies and pedestrians.
While there’s an abundance of glorious flowers outside every hotel, business and residence, not a weed can be seen. Even the alleys are pretty. It’s just a perfect little paradise.
Nearly one million visitors come to Mackinac Island each year and there are about 500 full-time residents. There is one police car and ambulance, two fire trucks and a school with about 80 students from kindergarten through grade 12.
What a remarkable getaway provided by a local group tour company and a first-time venture for me that included a stay at a remote resort in Hillman, Michigan, and elk viewing. We also had stops at Frankenmuth — “the Bavaria of Michigan” with its German-style architecture and shops, and the annual car show attracting 120,000 people over three days and taking place while we were there — and Bronner’s, the world’s largest Christmas store.
Here’s today’s history lesson regarding my destination. Great Lakes American Indians were Mackinac Island’s first summer visitors. A European settlement in the Straits of Mackinac began in 1670 when a Christian mission was established on the island and later moved to Mackinaw City.
About that time, a fort was constructed and later dismantled by the British who moved the garrison and fur trade community to Mackinac Island. It was the perfect spot with its steep limestone bluff. As a result of the American victory in the Revolution, the fort and island became United States territory. However, in 1812, British soldiers landed on the north shore of Mackinac and totally surprised the American soldiers who quickly surrendered without a fight.
When the war ended in 1814, a peace treaty restored the island and Fort Mackinac to the U.S. The American Fur Company was established and less than six years later, the fur trade was flourishing. It was replaced in the 1830s by the commercial fishing trade.
At the outbreak of the Civil War, the fort was basically abandoned and after that, great crowds of tourists seeking romantic and peaceful places to escape from crowded cities began a summer pilgrimage.
Speaking of romance, the island is host to more than 200 weddings a year.
The Lake View Hotel was our home for a few days. Built in 1858, it’s the oldest continuously operated hotel on Mackinac Island and it retains its Victorian charm while maintaining modern amenities.
No visit is complete without taking a carriage ride to a few popular spots. So we clip-clopped along to Mackinac State Park, Skull Cave and Arch Rock, a site overlooking Lake Huron where we got out to see the 150-feet tall rock with a hole in its center.
On our walk back to the hotel, we encountered the island’s oldest lilac tree, which is more than 170 years old.
And for whatever reason I have yet to ascertain, Mackinac Island is known for its fudge shops. There are 14 of them so naturally, we sampled from one or two. Or three.
But the crown jewel of this picturesque destination is without a doubt the Grand Hotel. It’s grand, alright, at 332,500 square feet. Built from white pine in just 93 days and opening its doors in 1887, the Grand Hotel set a new standard with construction of magnificent mansions to follow.
If you have seen the 1980 film “Somewhere in Time” starring Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour, you may know that the movie was shot at the hotel and elsewhere on the island along with an even earlier film, “This Time for Keeps” starring Esther Williams.
The heart of the hotel is undoubtedly the parlor, where there’s afternoon tea and a live harpist. We didn’t do that. We also didn’t stay in any of the 385 rooms where the least expensive room is $800 per night and the most expensive is $12,000.
But we had the pleasure of lunching in the main dining room and what a lunch it was. White-coated waiters scooped up plates and were at the ready to fill up drinks. The expansive buffet consisted of appetizers, salads, main courses and desserts. The specialty of the house is ice cream pecan balls with chocolate sauce.
One of the hotel’s most prominent features is the world’s longest front porch and it’s usually the first thing guests see as they arrive by ferry. Can you imagine sitting in a rocking chair on a porch that’s more than 600 feet long?
Beyond man-made creations, it’s the natural wonders that have attracted visitors for hundreds of years. Anyone who loves the outdoors will appreciate the unusual limestone formations, caves, vistas overlooking Lakes Huron and Michigan, natural forests of cedar, spruce, pine, maple and oak, and clusters of trillium, lady slippers, asters and forget-me-nots.
I won’t forget Mackinac Island anytime soon. We’re still talking about it. There’s good reason it is known as America’s Summer Place. For me and speaking for the group traveling with us, this island up north was an ideal location to end the summer of 2023.
(Lugene Pezzuto retired from the New Castle News as a reporter in 2019. Her Cruisin’ travel column appears occasionally.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.