It’s true that wherever you may go, there always seems to be a New Castle connection.
A shining star to the area, the Butler Institute of American Art in nearby Youngstown is headed up by longtime curator/director Dr. Louis Zona, a native and resident of New Castle.
If you haven’t been to the Butler lately — or ever — what’s stopping you?
You don’t need to be an art aficionado to appreciate the permanent and on-loan exhibits of contemporary and American art, the pleasing aesthetics and the surprises you encounter on a visit, whether it be for the first time or the 50th.
Art, like music, appeals to our senses. and you leave, touched by experiences that last a long time.
The building itself is an architectural wonderment. Just walking up the marble steps and into the Italian Renaissance Revival style museum built in 1919 and operating ever since is a prize for the eyes. The Butler has always been free and open to the public and it’s obvious that the more than 100,000 annual visitors and generous donors appreciate the significance of such an asset in the community.
This is also the first museum dedicated exclusively to American art. All these facts trickle through to point us to the way that art and history merge.
Recently, there is even more incentive to visit. The Butler acquired Vincent Van Gogh’s “In the Dunes” in 2015 and at that time, it hadn’t been seen in public for 55 years. On loan from a private collection, the oil on board landscape painted in 1883 is worthy of more than just a glance. Both art lovers and those not as familiar with all the nuances of such an exceptional visual experience still realize they are truly seeing something special.
My favorites at the Butler fall along the same lines of many other people. Homer Winslow’s “Snap the Whip” is an 1872 oil on canvas that has been at the museum since it first opened. It depicts a group of children playing a game in front of a small red schoolhouse.
Perhaps it appeals so much to me because of its realism although the abstract, coming in an altogether different direction, asks for pondering of what the artist intended and allows the viewer to make up his or her own mind what is going on in the piece.
I will make a bold statement and say just about everyone loves Norman Rockwell. His art depicting pure Americana appeared on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post starting in 1916 and continued for 47 years, producing 323 covers. In 2007, the Butler acquired Rockwell’s “Lincoln the Railsplitter” for $1.6 million.
Another that tugs at my heart is American Impressionist Robert Vonnoh’s “In Flanders Field,” which depicts a woman gathering flowers in a field of poppies. It definitely falls under the category of masterpiece. According to the inscription, it acts as a symbol of the blood of fallen soldiers in the battlegrounds of Belgium and France although the work was created 25 years prior to World War I.
Other familiar names such as Edward Hopper, John Singer Sargent and the Wyeths emerged as I wandered.
This type of realism allows an opportunity to relive a certain time period but, in contrast, the Beecher Center does a 360 and is dedicated solely to new media and electronic arts. My fascination once again dove into a different direction to explore the holography, lasers and other digital media.
There’s still another treat. The Bitonte Walkway connects the museum to the educational center that was once a church and there’s still a view to the awe-striking stained glass windows.
Stroll here, too, to see the Americana collection, which includes a room of dolls and a dollhouse — I am captivated by all those miniature pieces of furniture — and a room of carousels, to name just two.
The Butler Institute of American Art is located at 524 Wick Ave. in Youngstown and is closed on Mondays but open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. In addition to the programs, events, classes and educational offerings, the gift shop has unique and diverse selections.
Paintings from the Butler’s collection are loaned to museums throughout the world. The world. Think about it. That’s mighty impressive.
And the fact that our area is home to such a treasure also serves as a reminder to never take for granted what special places we do have.
Delve in, explore, discuss and walk away each time with a greater understanding of the gifts and talents all housed in one extraordinary building.
(Lugene Pezzuto retired from the New Castle News in 2019. Her Cruisin’ travel column will appear sporadically and highlight hidden gems around the region.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.