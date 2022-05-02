You hear it first. A gentle tumble of water gives way to a steady rumble.
And then you’re upon it. When sound and sight meet, it’s spectacular. A waterfall is a majestic sight. What a blessing it is to have several in this area.
Lawrence County Quaker Falls Recreation Area may sit close to the Ohio line but it’s located in Mahoning Township, Pennsylvania. And it’s one of those places that in all my years of Cruisin’, I was eager to visit but I couldn’t because the land was privately owned.
Now it’s available to anyone and, thankfully, viewing miracles of nature comes at no charge.
There’s definitely an “oh, wow,” factor.
Last fall, the 180-acre park on the Falling Spring Creek was opened to the public. There’s now a packed gravel parking lot, informative signage, gravel pathways, bridge across the top of the falls and benches for sitting and reflecting.
You’re surrounded by trees, birds, squirrels, raccoons, rabbits and the undeniable sound of a waterfall.
Those who ventured here previously had to scale down hills at their own peril. If you are more daring, you can still do so but signs indicate that venturing beyond the gravel trails is strictly at your own risk. Caution should always be the prevailing word. Looking into the gorge, I perched about as close to the danger line as I was comfortable with to get some good shots. The 50-foot waterfall can be viewed from the top at several different angles including one that’s obtained by walking across the bridge.
Had I waited another week or two, I could have truly appreciated this landscape as spring unwrapped all its offerings. But I realized that waterfalls are glorious anytime — when icicles are dangling, when the surrounding trees are vibrant with autumn’s palette and as full-on green encircles the cascade in summer.
It’s hard to believe that just beyond the falls there was once a Quaker settlement called, appropriately enough, Quakertown. It was settled in 1799-80 by a Quaker from Brownsville in Fayette County. Later, two other Quakers settled there due to the steady flow of natural energy. Linseed mills, sawmills, a comb factory and other industries were established and eventually there was a population of 200. There was also a schoolhouse but worshippers had to travel to Columbiana, Ohio, for Sunday prayer services.
In the mid-1800s, Welsh and other Europeans arrived and turned the land into a thriving farm community. The farm families were then bought out by Burton Powder Company. But disaster struck on April 4, 1912, when there was an explosion. Eight men lost their lives.
Quakertown later could have been renamed Ghost Town.
A flourishing community gave way to a natural course of decay and the landscape returned to its original woodlands.
And now, thanks to the county, spectators, photographers and artists can marvel at this gracious gift from creation the same way we do with rainbows, sunrises and sunsets.
But there’s just a little bit more to the story of Quakertown. Penn Power acquired the property at some point and in 1979 permitted an anthropologist at Youngstown State University to excavate on its 214 acres. The anthropologist’s findings unearthed homes, mills, barns, schools, a store, manufacturers and a railroad. He recommended interpretive signing and labs to study the objects.
For those who always wanted to see the falls but hesitated because it was owned by Penn Power and therefore private, it was fortuitous that in 2016 the utility company approached the county to inquire if officials would be interested in acquiring about 230 acres of property, which contained Quaker Falls. The county came to an agreement and, since then, has purchased 60 more acres from private property owners so that the park could be enlarged.
As for payment, all but $20,000 of the project’s cost was funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
We are grateful.
After walking short loops around both sides of the falls and making the wise decision to stay the safe route, I paused for awhile. Then I observed that it’s almost unbelievable how a hemlock can grow from the rock that overhangs the falls. And I pondered that glaciers from millions of years ago could form something so majestic that even poets may fail to have the proper words.
Newcomers to this area may often ask, “What do I need to see?” The answer is subjective, of course, but chances are McConnells Mill, Hell’s Hollow Falls, Amish country and Cascade Park come to mind. If Quaker Falls isn’t already on the list, it needs to be.
Just 50- to 100-feet away, cars are making their way along Route 224. Pull off the road and savor a spectacle.
(Lugene Pezzuto retired from The News in 2019. Her column, Cruisin’, which ran for 23 years, appears periodically.)
