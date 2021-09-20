Give me a place by the water and I am content. Lake Erie has a lot of it so that brings super contentment.
We sought some sun, some fun and some history and found all three, and immediately after Labor Day, took a two-and-a-half hour drive west.
Whether you have been to the areas around Sandusky and Port Clinton, Ohio, many times or are planning a first-time visit, there is much to please and nothing to disappoint if an escape to the islands is your vacation of choice.
As a matter of fact, Ohio’s half of Lake Erie includes as many as 36 islands. Three get the most attention: South Bass, which is home to Put-in-Bay, Kelleys Island and Middle Bass.
Years ago, we found an un-glamorous, no frills place to stay right on the beach. It may not have all the amenities of a large hotel but it offers something even better — a place where I parked myself, with a cup of coffee, right outside the door to get amazing photos of sunrises and sunsets. The sun glimmering off the water paints orange-pink stripes, a glow of indescribable beauty and a subject that artists and photographers crave. Seagulls make imprints in the wet sand and waves gently lap ashore. For me, it’s poetry.
Staring at those waves is calming and for several days, that was part of the routine along with exploring two of the islands.
First, a tip — unless you want to log lots of miles on your sneakers, the most viable option is to rent a golf cart for exploring. Or you can get a bike.
To get to Kelleys Island, which logs in at about 4.5 square miles and is the largest U.S. island in Lake Erie, we took the Miller Ferry from the Catawba Island dock on the mainland. It’s about a 20-minute ride.
About a quarter of the island is parkland and there’s a small downtown with my favorite general store and places to eat. Away from the attractions, it’s quiet. With the wind whipping off the lake, we drove in and out of side roads, many of which are woodsy. There are quite a few permanent residents here along with those who stay for the summer.
The state park ranks high for natural beauty and includes Glacial Grooves Geological Preserve. The most famous glacial grooves in the world were created by massive ice sheets more than 18,000 years ago.
Middle Bass Island is even quieter but easily accessed from the mainland and includes one of Ohio’s newest state parks. North Bass is accessible only by private boat or airplane, has no stores or restaurants but is open for primitive camping, backpacking, hunting and fishing.
Finally, probably the one you hear the most about – Put-in-Bay – is the most populated with about 400 year-round residents and up to 750,000 guests arriving for day visits or overnight stays from late spring through fall. To get there, we hopped on the Jet Express, which you can do from either downtown Port Clinton or Sandusky.
The jaunt is 12 1/2 miles across the lake and as you arrive in port, you can’t miss Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial. The well-photographed site was built a century ago to honor those who fought in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812.
Contrasted to Kelley’s Island, the downtown section is much more lively but once you leave that area, there is much to explore. Both islands have schools, police departments and other agencies but my husband and I concluded that while this is a great shorts and sunglasses destination, there aren’t enough parkas in the world to have me living here year round.
South Bass Island is also home to Crystal Cave and Perry’s Cave, lots of eateries and hundreds of place to stay overnight ranging from hotels to condos to cottages to camping.
A trip to these parts should also include a visit to Marblehead, home of the oldest continually operating lighthouse on the Great Lakes. Grounds are open year round, visitors can climb to the top during the summer and tours are offered in the summer/fall. If you would like to visit before the weather turns colder, there’s a lighthouse festival planned for Oct. 9. The lighthouse is another of Lake Erie’s best known and most photographed landmarks.
This is an easy, breezy lifestyle, which is hard to leave behind.
Beyond souvenir shops and amusements, though, there’s much to be said about following the slower pace and enjoying the natural beauty that is presented free of cost.
The water, the sun and having picture-perfect weather were the trifecta of a perfect getaway.
(Lugene Pezzuto retired from the New Castle News in 2019. Her Cruisin’ travel column will appear sporadically and highlight hidden gems around the region.)
