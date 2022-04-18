Cruisin': Columbiana truly a nice place

Traffic moved briskly around the well-maintained traffic circle in downtown Columbiana, Ohio, and the distinctive clock tower could be seen from a distance.
Shops peddling antiques and collectibles, an early 1800s log house containing a museum and Main Street Theater have a look of yesterday as the city also continually steps up to the plate to stay current.
This is also the birthplace of Harvey S. Firestone who founded Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and helped establish the city’s park, numerous pavilions and the high school football stadium.
There’s another reason for boasting rights. In 2019, Columbiana was named the Nicest Place in America by Reader’s Digest. There were more than 1,000 submissions for the honor with 50 finalists – one for each state. In the end, the city took home the honors.
A statement from Reader’s Digest said, “This is truly one of the nicest places we’ve ever written about.”
At the end of my visit, I absolutely concurred.
If there ever was a picture-perfect day for Cruisin’, this was it, as evidenced by all the vehicles, browsers and serious shoppers. It’s a town filled with beautiful Victorian and Italianate villa homes and other incredible works of architecture including stately churches. More advances are going on right outside town, particularly the TownCenter at Firestone Farms, an outdoor shopping, dining and business destination with a 1930s Harvey S. Firestone inspired atmosphere. There are movie nights, seasonal events and outdoor concerts. Columbiana is on the move and merchants are happy to see such progress.
The majority of the about 20 shops downtown are on Main Street with most of those just a short walking distance from the square. That includes eateries, a chocolate concession and a bakery. There’s a lot of treasures to be found in these kinds of stores.
But it’s the people behind the counters, residents and even the mailman and delivery personnel who most likely helped Reader’s Digest make its choice. Friendliness has definitely found a permanent home here.
Such is the case with Shane Miller and Tammy Youschak, proprietors of Olde Clutter’d Corner Antiques. Collectors for seven years, Shane and Tammy have had the shop for three years. As Tammy explained, “It’s always been our dream to have a bigger shop.”
There’s always something for everybody, she said, adding that in order to qualify as an antique, the item must be more than 100 years old.
“Columbiana is hopping,” Tammy pointed out.
Its history and reputation for safety and friendliness are also reasons for these success stories, Shane said.
“Columbiana has always been a place of destination,” he explained.
Movers and shakers also have a hand in the city’s progressiveness.
Shane noted, “Lance Willard, the city manager, is working extremely hard for the city.”
Recently, a gazebo was added at nearby Firestone Park where tennis courts and paths were also redone, a Christmas-themed movie was filmed here and will most likely air on The Hallmark Channel and a slate of activities is planned including Springtime in Columbiana April 29-May 1. The event is a tradition that’s more than 40 years old and features food trucks, live music and spring merchandise.
Even the alleys have been spruced up. Now closed off to traffic, there are tables and chairs, and these areas are ideal for sitting and conversation.
And one of the newest additions is Bird Fish, a brewery that grows its own hops.
At Wish List, an employee named Karen described the city as bustling.
Karen said Bert Shuler opened the store nine years ago in a different location.
“Antique shops weren’t a thing for awhile,” Karen said, “but everything came back.”
The clientele in Columbiana includes both returning customers and first timers, she noted.
“There are a lot of good things going on and there aren’t that many places where you can park and walk to them.”
Park Avenue Marketplace also has many antiques and artisans with merchandise ranging from jams and gourmet candy to jewelry from estates, hutches and old milk bottles. You probably didn’t realize you needed that particular item until it appeared right in front of you – a treasure to take home.
An announcement on the theater’s marquee for the showing of Casablanca said “Pay what you can.”
Nice destination indeed.
Small town charm and big city ideas are the right combination to keep Columbiana moving in the right direction.
(Lugene Pezzuto retired from the New Castle News in 2019. Her Cruisin’ travel column will appear sporadically.)
