Filming is underway for “Crossing Paths 2: No Way Out” in New Castle.
The film is a sequel to last year’s “Crossing Paths,” directed by city resident Jim Kuhn and his Smokey Bear Productions. The movie starred many local actors and was filmed around the New Castle area.
The sequel’s filming started Sunday at The Pub in Mahoningtown with stars Dennis Liverani, James Korab and Jermaine Hooker Jr. providing some intense scenes with their mob associates and an unwanted bar patron played by Chris Pappas Jr.
The movie will pick up from where the first left off and will conclude with an unexpected ending to complete this two-part movie.
K.C. Kuhn, senior vice president, co-directed the action along with Floyd Jackson. James Ross, vice president, is the cinematographer. “Crossing Paths” is available to watch on Tubi TV, Amazon Prime, CubeStream and for purchase online at Amazon, Walmart.com and Best Buy.com.
Filming will continue well into the summer and the expected release date is December 2023.
