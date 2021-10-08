Teens from the one-on-one mentoring program at Cray Youth and Family Services tackled the Ultimate Challenge Obstacle Course at Bill Rudge Ministries in Hermitage last month.
The mentoring program aims to support children as they overcome obstacles, rely on other people and rise to new challenges. Thus, pastor Aaron Christy of Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church believed the obstacle course was a perfect place to experience all those things and, with the backing of program director Allisyn Wolfe, took his group to the facility.
Upon the group’s arrival, Bill Rudge invited the youth and their leaders to join in several exercises designed to stretch their muscles before moving on to the obstacle course.
The obstacle course provided opportunities for the children to not only meet physical challenges but also to develop other attributes, such as trust when they were blindfolded and had to walk across a log aided by the adults, or as they were guided along a path holding each other’s hands and having to listen carefully to the leader for instructions.
Other listening skills were also needed as they were given instructions to follow at each obstacle.
Rudge regularly leads a variety of groups, including high school athletic teams, scouting groups, mission teams and of the military, through the Ultimate Challenge Obstacle Course.
“The most gratifying part for me was seeing the kids (and some of the mentors) who were reluctant to try things at first ending up being proud of their accomplishments,” Wolfe said.
Cray’s mentoring program has been serving Lawrence County since 1996. Each mentor is paired with a child between the ages of 6 and 18 to be a positive role model and friend. Matches are made through a careful screening process in order to ensure that the relationship has a foundation to grow. The program runs on grants and donations.
Anyone interested in more information about the mentoring program at Cray Youth and Family Services may call (724) 654-5507. Anyone interested in the obstacle course may contact Bill Rudge Ministries at (724) 983-1223 or email brm7@me.com.
