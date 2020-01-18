January is National Mentoring Month, an annual mentoring campaign that seeks to increase awareness of the need for mentoring and highlight the reasons why mentoring is so important.
Cray Youth and Family Services has two mentoring programs: 1-2-1 Mentoring and Compeer Youth Lawrence County. Both programs are in need of mentors. Both programs ask mentors to commit to one year of being matched with a child. Compeer asks for four hours a month, and 1-2-1 asks for 6 to 12 hours a month.
Participation is voluntary for children and families. The children enrolled in Cray’s mentoring programs have great potential, but are facing some sort of adversity.
Children in the 1-2-1 Mentoring Program live in single parent or nontraditional homes (like with a grandparent or in a foster home).
Children in Compeer have a mental health diagnosis. Unfortunately, having a mental health diagnosis or coming from a single-parent home have been shown to be barriers to success for young people.
“Suicide is now the second highest cause of death for teenagers,” said program director Allisyn Wolfe. “Both mental health issues and coming from a single parent home are linked to involvement with the Juvenile Justice System. Mentoring can decrease feelings of isolation that can lead to suicide, and mentoring can help divert children and youth away from the juvenile justice system. Mentoring is an excellent way for an individual to have a huge positive impact on our community and have a lot of fun in the process.”
Cray has been providing mentoring programs to our community since 1995, and has matched over 700 children with a mentor in that time. There are 30 children waiting for a mentor. If you are interested in mentoring or want to enroll a child, visit crayyouth.org or call (724) 654-5507.
