Cray Youth and Family Services will hold its annual Bowl-a-Thon on May 7 at Colonial Lanes.
This year’s theme is Jurassic Bowl.
The event typically raises between 20 and 25 percent of the annual budget for Cray 1-to-1 Mentoring and Compeer Youth Lawrence County, both mentoring programs of Cray. All money raised at the event stays in Lawrence County and goes toward volunteer screening, activities for mentoring matches, and supporting the relationships as they grow. Both programs are financially supported completely through grants and donations.
Members of the community can help by becoming a lane sponsor, event sponsor, or creating a bowling team. Each bowler is asked to raise $50, and junior bowlers under age 14 bowling with an adult are asked to raise $20. Each bowler will receive refreshments, one game of bowling and shoe rental, and this year’s event T-shirt. Entertainment will be provided, and there will also be an auction, with the winners selected at the conclusion of the event.
Two timeslots are available—11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.. The deadline for event sponsorship is April 7. Teams must be registered by April 21.
All of the information is available at Crayyouth.org.
