Cray Bowl-a-thon goes virtual

Because of ongoing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, Cray Youth and Family Services’ annual Bowl-a-thon will go virtual on May 16, 2020.
Since teams cannot get together to bowl, each team will submit a photo that represents bowling using social distance. Or, they can select their favorite team photo from Bowl-a-thons past and submit those.
Registration for the event can be found the website, crayyouth.org. Pictures can be submitted to Craymentor@gmail.com on or before May 14. T-shirts will be given out after the event.
On May 16, the pictures will be posted on the 1-to-1 Mentoring Facebook page. Whichever team gets the most likes will win a $500 cash prize.
The auction, usually held at the event, will be held online from 2 to 4 p.m. May 16, 2020. It will be a silent auction, so if you like an item, just comment your bid. The highest bidder for each item at 4 p.m. will win the item.
Bowl-a-thon typically raises between 20 and 25 percent of the annual budget for Cray 1-to-1 Mentoring and Compeer Youth Lawrence County. All money raised at the event stays in Lawrence County and goes toward volunteer screening, activities for mentoring matches, and supporting the relationships as they grow.
