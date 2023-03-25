New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Rain this morning. Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.