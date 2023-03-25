Cray Youth and Family Services’ “Bowl-a-Thon 2023: Too Legit to Split – Back to the 90s” takes place April 29 at Colonial Lanes.
The bowl-a-thon typically raises between 20 to 25 percent of the annual budget for Cray’s One-to-One and Compeer Youth Lawrence County mentoring programs. All money raised at the event stays in Lawrence County and goes toward volunteer screening, activities for mentoring matches and supporting the relationships. Both programs are completely financially supported through grants and donations.
Community members can help by becoming a lane sponsor, event sponsor or creating a bowling team. Each bowler is asked to raise $50, and junior bowlers under age 14 bowling with an adult are asked to raise $20.
Each bowler will receive refreshments, one game of bowling and shoe rental, and this year’s event T-shirt. Entertainment will be provided, and there will be an auction for attendees 18 and older with the winners selected at the conclusion of the event.
Two timeslots are available at 11 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. The deadline for event sponsorship is March 31. Teams must pre-register, and all teams registered prior to April 14 will be guaranteed an event T-Shirt. More information and online team registration is available at Crayyouth.org.
