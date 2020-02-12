Craft Burger Trail returns to county

Nine local restaurants will be participating in the 2020 Craft Burger Trail.
Participants will experience unique burgers such as steakhouse, Greek, big bacon and cheese or California. There is even a vegetarian version.
The restaurants taking part are Crane Room Grille, Grill on the Hill, Hill House Restaurant, Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes, Main Street Diner, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, Smokin Daves BBQ, Starwood Rib & Steakhouse and Tavern on the Square.
The more adventurous may want to try the Cliffhanger Challenge with triple cheeseburger, 9 pieces of bacon, a hill of fries and root beer float. Finish in ten minutes and it’s free.
Dine in or out at all nine establishments. Order a burger from each, get your passport stamped and the challenger will be awarded with an official burger trail T-shirt and bragging rights. Can’t finish all nine? Stop in half-way through to earn a prize.
For more information contact Visit Lawrence County at (724) 654-8408 or email info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com. Download a passport at VisitLawrenceCounty.com or visit a participating restaurant. #VLCBurgerTrail #VisitLawrenceCounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.