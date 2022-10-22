Due to several cases of Covid among the cast and crew members of the New Castle Playhouse’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” performances set for today and tomorrow have been canceled.
Last night’s performance was also canceled.
“First and foremost, we want you to know that the safety of our cast, crew and patrons is our top priority,” the Playhouse noted in a press release “regretfully” announcing the cancelations.
Those who purchased tickets for the Oct. 21, 22 and 23 performances should call (724) 654-3437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.