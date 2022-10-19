At halftime of Ellwood City Lincoln High School’s homecoming football game against the Beaver Falls Tigers, Brooke Roth was crowned as the school’s 66th homecoming queen.
Brooke is the daughter of Kristan and Jeffrey Roth. She is a member of the varsity girls’ basketball team and belongs to the Ellwood City Culture Club, Spanish Club and Senior High Student Council. An honor student, Brooke is also a member of National Honor Society.
She plans to attend a four-year university and pursue a career as a physician’s assistant.
