County's 2021 Visitors Guide now available

The 2021 Official Visitors Guide of Lawrence County has arrived.
According to Visit Lawrence County, it is packed with the best to see and do in Lawrence County including outdoor recreation, dining, arts and culture, wine and brew, Amish and more.
The guide, printed annually, includes a map of the Stavich Bicycle Trail. It’s the only bicycle trail in the United States that passe through three townships, two counties and two states. Another feature is the North Country National Scenic Trail, which offers 29 miles of off-road hiking and 11miles of temporary connector road walk in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County is all about safe outdoor adventures, and whether you staycation here at home or find new and adventures to add to your bucket list. The guides are visible throughout the state of Pennsylvania at Welcome Centers and select rest areas, as well as county Destination Marketing Organizations. This year, they will be placed along the Interstate 77 and 70 in Ohio.
The 2021 guide is available at Visit Lawrence County or at select brochure racks at the following locations; Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Quality Inn, Lawrence County Government Center, The Confluence, Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce, Westminster College, Premium Outlets at Grove City, the Pittsburgh Airport, New Castle Airport and various businesses throughout the county. Some locations are limited so please call in advance.
The guide is also available for download on our website VisitLawrenceCounty.com or a copy can be mailed by calling )724) 654-8408.
