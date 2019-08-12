County youth, cowsexcel at dairy show

Several Lawrence County youths competed in this year’s 4-H and FFA West Regional District Dairy Show, some claiming top honors.
The event took place at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Nearly 50 students from several counties showed 120 head of dairy cattle. Exhibitors were from seven counties. The Lawrence County Fair board of directors and the Western Pennsylvania Holstein Association scheduled back-to-back shows at the fairgrounds.
Amara McKissick showed the junior champion spring junior yearling Guernsey and the reserve junior champion fall senior Guernsey. She also received a third place.
Ian McKissick exhibited the reserve junior champion Ayrshire and Callie Whiting showed the grand champion/senior champion Brown Swiss. Alexis Sherry showed the reserve junior champion Brown Swiss cow bred by local veterinarian JeffreyMcKissick. Anthony Geiwitz showed the junior champion/reserve grand champion Brown Swiss.
Elianna McKissick was awarded the bed bred and owned in the Jersey breed.
Other competitors were Richard Fisher; Delaney, Lilah, Zeike, Chloe and Seth Sturgeon, with their Holstein cows, Kyla and MaliaBaney and Audrey Staples with Jersey cows, Trever Presnar with his Ayrshire; and Anthony Geiwitz and Alexis Geiwitz, Brown Swiss. Marc Whiting showed a reserve grand champion milking shorthorn and a Callie Whiting showed the best owned and bred milking shorthorn.
Assisting with ribbons were Mercer County dairy princess Rebekah Leise and Butler County dairy princess Sara Lang.
The show’s success was the result of the cooperative efforts of vocational agriculture teachers and Penn State Extension educators.
