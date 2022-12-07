Kelly Green, who calls New Castle her hometown, was recently crowned as USA National Miss Pennsylvania 2023.
In addition to her state title, Green also received the Senior Division Cover Model and Senior Division Super Model awards at the UNM state pageant held in Erie in November. The UNM Miss Pennsylvania title will give Green the platform to share and educate about her community service focus: Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence.
Community service is part of Green’s DNA. She grew up with parents whose work was to care for hurting, hungry, and homeless people in their community. Her father, Kevin Green, was CEO and executive director of the City Rescue Rescue Mission for two decades and her mother, Mary Lee Green, worked as the Mission’s director of development.
Green knew that the examples of service set by her parents would be a driving force in her life as well.
“My parents have been leading and running a rescue mission as long as I have been alive,” she said. “They taught me early on that service to our community and caring for others should always be important in my life.”
That legacy of service is what drew Green to the USA National Miss Pageant System.
“While the awards, crown, and sash are wonderful, what drew me to USA National Miss was their national platform ‘INSPIRE’ that motivates young women to find their passion for service and become active in making a difference in their communities,” she said.
“My sash and crown will allow me access to more people and opportunities to share about the need for support of those suffering from the devastating effects of domestic violence.”
As a full-time student at Mercyhurst University, Green volunteered over 300 hours at the Erie City Mission’s Urban University, mentoring inner city, at-risk youth. As a result of this service, she was chosen as Rotary District 7280 Servant Leader Scholar for the 2021/2022 school year. This $5,000 scholarship award is granted to a student that exemplifies Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self’ in addition to achieving academic excellence.
“I am so grateful to the New Castle Rotary club for sponsoring me for this scholarship and to Rotary District 7280 for choosing me to receive it,” Green said. “This award has helped me to pay for my last semester at Mercyhurst.”
Green will be graduating this month with a degree in accounting. After graduation, she intends to focus on her career in real estate by working at Passport Realty, a prominent commercial real estate firm headquartered in Erie that serves most of western Pennsylvania.
“I love working at Passport Realty,” she said. “I joined the staff earlier this year and am really looking forward to graduating from college so I can focus full-time on my job and my community service platform as UNM Miss Pennsylvania.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.