The 2022 Official Visitors Guide of Lawrence County has arrived.
Published by Visit Lawrence County, the guide features the best to see and do in Lawrence County including outdoor recreation, dining, arts and culture, wine and brew, Amish and more.
The guide, printed annually, includes two user-friendly maps of the Stavich Bicycle Trail, the only bicycle trail in the United States that passes through three different townships, two different counties and states.
The other is the North Country National Scenic Trail, which offers 29 miles of off-road hiking and 11 miles of temporary connector road walk in Lawrence County.
The guide will help users experience the Amish Countryside with a self-guided driving tour, take a bite out the burger trail, explore the many blue and greenways, shop and dine local or find new and exciting adventures.
The guides are visible throughout the state of Pennsylvania at Welcome Centers and select rest areas as well as county Destination Marketing Organizations and also along Interstates 77 and 70 in Ohio.
The 2022 guide will be available at Visit Lawrence County or at brochure racks at the following locations: Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Quality Inn, Lawrence County Government Center, The Confluence, Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce, Premium Outlets at Grove City, the Pittsburgh Airport, New Castle Airport and various businesses throughout the county.
The guide is also available for download on the website VisitLawrenceCounty.com, or a copy can be mailed by calling (724) 654-8408.
