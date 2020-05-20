County to pursue Quaker Falls grant

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Lawrence County planning office is pursuing a grant to help with the purchase of acreage to add to Quaker Falls recreation area.
The grant, through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Greenways Trails and Recreation Programs has up to $250,000 available, according to Amy McKinney, county planning and community development director.
The county already has received an $85,000 DCNR grant to buy a tract of 85 acres south of the Mahoning River to add to the Quaker Falls recreation area off Route 224 in Mahoning Township. McKinney said the $85,000 would serve as a 15 percent match required for the funds if they are granted for the property purchase.
The county would not have to put up any money for the purchase, if the grant is approved, McKinney said. She noted that Sen. Elder Vogel’s office has offered to write letters to DCNR in support of the project. The acreage is in two parcels that the county is acquiring from Beyond Soils.
A sales agreement has not been finalized yet, she said, adding that the county solicitor Thomas W. Leslie is working on the agreement, and attorney John R. Seltzer is doing the title work.
The county already has 180 acres in that area that it acquired from Penn Power. The 85 acres would supplement that. A waterfall is one of the property’s features.
The county is planning to develop the park in phases as a natural scenic area where Quaker Falls is located.
The site was the location of a 19th century settlement that was revealed by an archaeological excavation by a group of Youngstown State University students and professor John R. White in the 1980s.
The abandoned town once had eight houses, 10 wells, a schoolhouse, a general store, three mills, three barns, a railroad depot, a cemetery and a sandstone quarry, according to information the archaeology classes gleaned from the dig.
