County students shineat state farm show

Lawrence County can boast a slew of winners who competed in various livestock and FFA competitions at this year’s Pennsylvania State Farm Show in Harrisburg.
The event, one of the largest indoor agricultural expositions under one roof in the nation, has nearly 6,000 animals,10,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibits each year, according to information from its website, and local youths work all year to be part of the excitement.
A big part of Lawrence County’s troupe at the farm show each year are the high school square dance teams, who never disappoint by always taking home blue ribbons.
An article written by Wilmington Area High School student Rylynn Seeley, the FFA reporter, provides this history of the Pennsylvania State Farm Show:
“This tradition began in the mid-1600s when William Penn, a founder of the state, organized an agricultural show for farmers to share their knowledge, and new and innovative ideas. This show traveled throughout the state, until it made its home in Harrisburg, and remains there to this day.
“The farm show today is still used by farmers to share their knowledge, but it also brings in many FFA and 4-H members to showcase their skills and talents. In the state of Pennsylvania alone, there are about 13,000 FFA members, many of whom attend and/or participate in the farm show in the hopes that they are the best in their area and can represent agriculture within and beyond state borders.
“Not only are there events to participate in, but the FFA midwinter convention takes place during farm show, where members from every chapter receive awards and recognitions in agriculture.
“Among those is the state or Keystone degree through FFA. This is the highest degree in each state, and demonstrates the student has put an exceptional amount of time into his or her supervised agriculture experience (SAE) and local chapter. It is awarded after a student receives the Greenhand and Chapter degrees. The requirements are that a student must have been an active FFA member for at least two years, completed at least two years agricultural education, earned and productively invested at least $1,000 and worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time in a supervised agricultural experience program, demonstrated leadership ability by performing 10 parliamentary law procedures, given a six-minute speech on a topic relating to agriculture or FFA, served as an FFA officer, committee chairperson, or committee member and have a satisfactory academic record. The recipient also must have completed at least 25 hours of community service in a minimum of two different activities.”
Wilmington Area High School FFA students receiving Keystone Degrees at the farm show were: Christa Ealy, Emily Withers, Mattie Horchler, Ashley Wagner, Kaylee Vastano, Raymond Wagner, Ashton Susen, Joe Vanasco, Izaiah Haines, Tommy Fair and Ian Sullivan.
Laurel Keystone Degree recipients were Jade Horter, Sami Miller and Justin Hunt.
Also in FFA, Mattie Horchler of the Wilmington Area School District won the Western Region Star in Production.
FFA Jackets are awarded to first-year members only. The students receiving them need to describe their interest in agriculture; what the their FFA career goals and the meaning of the jacket to them. The jacket awards are made possible through the state FFA Alumni Association.
The FFA jackets recipients, by school, are: Wilmington — Logan King, Renee Ealy, Kaity Jo Reimers, Maelee Whiting, Jayla Telesz and Vinnie Fenati; Mohawk — Jack Andrews, Katelyn Stivers, and Teagan Pierog; and Laurel — Marissa Hart, Shaina Wertz, Madison Maine, Kristen Frew.
The three school districts in Lawrence County with FFA and vocational agriculture curriculum also have FFA demonstration teams that compete each year with their projects. Careers in agriculture require the ability to promote ideas, perform skilled activities and sell products. The competition is designed to give participating youths the opportunity to speak clearly and effectively by demonstrating a persuasive (how-to) competency. All demonstrations must fit within the categories: trades (woodworking, plumbing, electric, metal working, etc.), animal health, small crafts or hobbies, food preservation, state forestry or ecosystems, soil conservation or healthy farm safety, food production diversity or agribusiness entertainment. On-stage teams may be composed of two to four FFA members.
The Wilmington Area FFA Demonstration team placed third in the state for its maple syrup-making project. Its members were Romy Slick, Callie Whiting, Emilie Richardson and Kaity Jo Reimers.
The Mohawk Area FFA team placed fourth in the competition for its demonstration of making goat milk soap. Its members are: Sidney Andrews, Shane Clark, William McGregor, Makayla Sodergren and Brian Cosgrove.
The Laurel FFA did not have a demonstration team this year.
Tyler Beeler of Ellwood City earned first place in mini-horse and mule pulling.
Phillip Richards of New Castle took second place in the beef cattle competition
Jenna Peoples of Volant earned first, second and a third place in beef cattle.
Jessica Kelly of Wampum earned three firsts, two second places in beef cattle competition. She also showed the reserve champion junior heifer
Rylynn Seeley competed in the FFA Agri Science competition and placed first with her project, “How Magnetic Fields Affect Plant Growth.” She also submitted a corsage with matching boutonniere in the horticultural exhibit. She also placed fourth in the poultry in the egg division with one dozen brown eggs.
Traditionally, the square dance teams from the three school districts — Wilmington and Mohawk Area and Laurel — win high honors in the square dance competitions and this year was no different.
Blue ribbons went to three Wilmington Area teams, two Mohawk Area teams and a Laurel team.
Winners from Wilmington Area were:
•Queens & Jokers: Katelyn Boyle, Jayla Telesz, Audrey Staples, Kaila Lahr, Rylynn Seeley, Henry Ochs, Logan King, Isaiah Haines and Raymond Wagner.
•Spurs & Skirts: Maelee Whiting, Grace Whiting, Amber Breetz, Trista Thomas, Vinnie Fenati, Tommy Fair and Austin Neely.
•Crazy Eights: Faith Jones, Lia Vastano, Norah West, Abi Koprivnak, Lily Ochs, Michael Hoffman, Ashton Susen, Morgan Whiting, Colton Huston and Grace Fenati.
Mohawk Area square dance teams winning blue ribbons were the Mighty Mohawks and the Dancing Warriors. Those team members included Louis Dillen, Ryleigh Logan, Cassidy Lehman, Zach Toscano, Jenna Barth, Shane Clark, Lila Jones, Haylie Henry, Trinity Voss, Amelia Solley, Chris Bozlinski, Makayloa Sodergen, Lydia Fair. William McGregor, John Harshberger, Ryan Palmer, Turk Davis, Brian Cosgrove and Jack Andrews.
Blue ribbons winners at Laurel were the Spartan Twirlers and the Spartan Wranglers. The members were: Alyssa Wilson, Grace Enscoe, Jade Horter, Sami Miller, Tamra Miller, Alayna Dillow, Oriana Green, Shaina Wertz, Justin Hunt, Nathan Fulton, Anthony Ostrowski, Gabe McKnight, Kiara Dillow, Olivia Kaltenbach, Kristen Frew, Sarah Jenkins and Andrianna Grim.
In the beef cattle competition, these were the local winners:
•Edward Nicol of Enon Valley, third in beef.
•Jenna Peoples, a Wilmington Area graduate, first, second and third places in Shorthorn beef cattle.
•Shane Clark, Enon Valley, showed a grand champion bull and senior champion heifer, and won multiple other awards in the beef cattle competition.
•Dylan Clark, Enon Valley, named premier breeder, second and third in beef; first in breeder’s best five head.
Kaitelynn Bennett of Slippery Rock Township showed a reserve grand champion heifer and a reserve grand champion heifer calf and reserve junior and grand champion heifer, in beef and received other awards.
•Grayson Miller of Volant, first places in crossbred and champion lightweight junior market cattle.
Bayleigh Miller of Volant, first places in middleweight and champion middleweight junior market cattle.
OTHER LIVESTOCK
Elon Horchler of New Wilmington, showed a reserve champion lightweight junior market goat.
Mattie Horchler of New Wilmington, third and fifth place in junior market goat competitions.
Taylor Pfaff, Volant, seventh place, junior market goat.
Samantha Miller of Slippery Rock Township, fifth place in junior market swine.
Kaitelynn Bennett, fourth place in swine.
Rylynn Seely, a student in the vocational agriculture program and FFA in the Wilmington Area School District, contributed to this report.
