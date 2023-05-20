Lawrence County resident Marjorie Miller wanted to celebrate her 95th birthday in style.
On May 13, she was given a ride in a limousine through the outskirts of Lawrence County into Portersville. It marked her first time ever in a limo.
She was joined by young children who are close to her. These included Kate Takach, the granddaughter of family friend Nola Youngman; Dora Brown, the daughter of her church pastor; granddaughter Emma Maurer; and Allison and Julia Krieger, granddaughters Elia and Eva Maurer and Elijah Krieger. The Kriegers are the grandchildren of family friends.
Miller later was given a horse-drawn carriage ride to her church, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, and back to her house. The horse and carriage are owned by Luke and Stephanie Wilson.
More than 165 family members and friends attended a birthday celebration at her house.
“It was fantastic, unbelievable,” Miller said. “It was the best birthday that I ever had.”
Miller said there was a nice roast beef and chicken dinner, with two giant sheet cakes to feed everyone.
She said she had fun interacting with everyone and going through the photo albums of her life. She said she has a lot of memories in life, such as going on a seven-day cruise, and has made a lot of connections.
“During these 95 years I have made a lot of friends,” Miller said.
