The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America250PA) was established by the legislature and governor in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
The commission will also highlight Pennsylvania’s integral role in that event and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present and future.
America250PA asked officials of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania to start thinking now about how they will help the nation celebrate.
Ginny Jacob, assistant director of Visit Lawrence County, was designated as the county’s advisory board member to the group and liaison between the county and the state.
America250PA’s goal is to engage all citizens in the state to bring the commonwealth’s history into the conversation so Pennsylvanians can better understand the origins and multiple perspectives of issues facing the state and nation today, the information states.
