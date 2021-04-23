Visit Lawrence County and seven other western Pennsylvania counties have partnered together to encourage travel in western Pennsylvania during National Travel and Tourism Week, May 2-9.
Participants include Beaver County Tourism, Visit Butler County, Crawford County CVB, Visit Erie, Go Laurel Highlands, Visit Lawrence County, Visit Mercer County, and VisitPittsburgh!
The theme of this year’s week, “Power of Travel,” highlights the ways in which travel makes up the fabric of our culture and economy.
“National Travel and Tourism Week takes on a special significance this year as the travel industry looks to rebound quickly from the pandemic and accelerate recovery efforts,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “The past year was incredibly challenging, but we saw the full power of the travel industry on display in the way we united and supported one another through this crisis.”
In line with that thought, each of the eight regionally participating counties will supply the other seven with $100 gift incentives/cards to be given away during tourism week. The aim is to boost local economies by the purchase of $700 gift incentives, to stimulate travel and business sharing them among their resident, and curbing anxiety levels of venturing out, even if only to surrounding counties.
Gifts include tickets to Kennywood, Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad Tours, Wines and Dines, and even overnight stays on the lake. These are just a small sampling of what may be won each day of National Travel and Tourism Week .
Those wanting to participate in the giveaways should go to Visit Lawrence County’s Facebook page to see instructions. Those without access to a computer may call Visit Lawrence County at (724) 654-8404 to arrange to participate.
“The “Power of Travel” is in the hands of the American people and we are proud to participate and encourage movement back into the industry,” stated Janet Falotico, executive director of Visit Lawrence County.
