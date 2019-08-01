County OKs authority loan for SeniorCare

By DEBBIE WACHTER
The Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has the wheels in motion to borrow $17 million as a bond issue through a Lawrence County authority.
The county commissioners at their meeting Tuesday adopted a resolution approving the transaction through the Lawrence County Municipal Authority.
SeniorCare plans to upgrade its existing senior residential, assisted living and skilled nursing facility, Shenango on the Green, and additionally build 13 individual cottages or patio homes for residents to live in as part of the facilities network, according to its bond counsel, attorney Marc S. Stein of Philadelphia, and Joseph A. Wenger, Presbyterian SeniorCare’s senior vice president and chief financial officer.
Both men attended the commissioners meeting in Ewing Park in Ellwood City.
County administrator James Gagliano said the municipal authority approved the tax-exempt financing at its July 24 meeting. No one from the public attended a public hearing conducted July 30, Gagliano said.
Stein, a member of the Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC law firm, explained that the senior care group intends to refinance a bond issue from 2007, plus borrow new money, for renovating the existing building at 238 S. Market St. in New Wilmington. The patio homes would be built about half a mile away, at 735 S. Market St., he said.
He emphasized that the transaction will not affect the county as a taxing body. Rather, the financing will be done completely with the resources of the company.
Gagliano also assured that the loan will be the entire responsibility of SeniorCare and will not involve any tax money or county credit.
Wenger said the construction of the patio homes will be in keeping with the agency’s mission that started in the mid 1960s in New Wilmington.
Commissioner chairman Dan Vogler noted that the six-acre property at 735 S. Market St., where the patio homes are planned, was once the site of the Sigma Nu fraternity, associated with Westminster College.
The fraternity house was demolished in April 2015, shortly after the developer, Gary Renaud of WN Developers of Erie, purchased the property.
Vogler pointed out that before the house was a fraternity, it was the Westminster College president’s house before it moved into the mansion on New Castle Street in the borough.
Shenango on the Green currently employs between 100 and 120 people, 75 of whom are full time, Wenger said.
