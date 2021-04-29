Two Lawrence County natives who also are siblings have books that were released in April.
Robyn Perelman Bernstein has published her first book, “Songs From the Other Side,” a coming-of-age story for young adults that focuses on how one teenage girl relies on science, faith and music to cope with the difficulty of loss.
Actor, author and producer Sean Kanan is releasing his third book, “Way of the COBRA,” a motivational tome in which Kanan helps readers “release your inner badass” to find success in life.
The authors’ parents are New Castle residents Dale and Michele Perelman.
Bernstein is a graduate of Neshannock High School and Duke University. Her book tells the tale of siblings Jayne and Max, who must go live with their aunt after their parents’ death. Jayne relies on the journal of her father, a former professor, which is filled with lectures and scientific concepts that seem to correspond with the events unfolding in her life. When her aunt takes the tournanal from her, according to a description at amazon.com, “Jayne is forced to form her own hypotheses on how to recover from grief. In seeking an explanation for her loss, Jayne just might discover the scientific formula for her salvation.”
A description on the book’s back cover notes that “debut author Robyn Bernstein writes about the difficulty of loss and the eternal bonds that connect our lives with those we love.”
Her book is available at amazon.com.
Kanan has made a name for himself on a number of fronts.
After leaving Lawrence County, he earned a degree in political science from UCLA and landed the role of Ralph Macchio’s nemesis in “Karate Kid III.” He then had roles on soap operas “General Hospital,” “Sunset Beach,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.”
Kanan has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, tours with the USO and frequents the comedy club circuit. In 2011, he authored “Modern Gentleman: Cooking and Entertaining with Sean Kanan” and in 2019 co-authored “Success Factor X” with Jill Liberman.
In addition, he is one of the driving forces behind Amazon Prime Video’s “Studio City,” a Daytime Emmy-award winning streaming series produced by Kanan and fellow county natives Jason Antognoli and Brian Levine. It was created by Antognoli and Kanan, who also stars in the series.
In “Way of the COBRA,” Kanan welcomes readers to the “dojo of life” and dubs himself their Sensei.
“I will teach you to release your inner badass using my battle-tested tactics and time-proven strategies,” he writes. “Time to wake the beast. Trust me, you have one!”
COBRA itself is an acronym for character, optimization, balance, respect and abundance.
“The one thing a COBRA does not respect is the status quo, not in themselves, their relationships or business. If you are not constantly seeking to improve, you stagnate and will eventually erode,” said Kanan, who attributes his success to following paths he describes in his book.
“I’m just a small town boy with a dream made possible by following the Way of the COBRA,” he writes. “My COBRA philosophy propelled me into icon status as karate’s bad boy Mike Barnes in ‘The Karate Kid III,’ then saved my life after a near-death experience.”
The book is available at wayofthecobra.com.
