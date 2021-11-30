Neshannock High graduate Cara Reinard will have a book signing from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Book Warehouse in the Grove City Outlets for her new book, "Into the Sound."
Reinard, who lives in Mars, is the Amazon Kingle best-selling author of "Sweet Water." He latest book was an Amazon First Reads pick for November.
"Into The Sound" is about a woman who goes missing during a Long Island superstorm and her sister’s determination to prove something much more sinister than the storm swept her away.
Reinard also will have copies of "Sweet Water," which is set in Sewickley, available for purchase at the signing.
Reinard graduated from the business school at Gannon University and is pursuing her MFA in creative writing at Lindenwood University. She is employed in the pharmaceutical industry and lives with her husband, two children and Bernese mountain dog.
For more information about her work visit, www.carareinard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.