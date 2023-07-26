Sunday is the anniversary of the greatest loss of life at sea from a single ship in the history of the U.S, Navy: the July 30, 1945 torpedo sinking of the USS Indianapolis in the Philippine Sea.
And a Lawrence County man was among the casualties.
For many Americans, their first and only knowledge of the USS Indianapolis tragedy came from the chilling scene of the 1975 movie “Jaws,” where shark-hunter Quint recounts the harrowing ordeal of nearly 900 survivors who were adrift in shark-infested waters for days awaiting rescue.
Unfortunately, the reality of what occurred was even more horrifying for the 37 Pennsylvanians — including New Castle resident Kenneth George Patterson — who were lost during the USS Indianapolis tragedy.
EARLY LIFE
Patterson was born on Jan. 22, 1918, in New Castle to William James Patterson and Sarah Em George. The family included Patterson’s older brother and two older sisters and lived in Neshannock Township. His father worked in a tin mill.
Patterson had a grammar school education. He married Vera Catherine Sweet in 1940 and had a son, Robert Wayne, and a daughter, Sharon Lynn. Patterson was a coal miner and worked for Mooney Brothers in New Castle.
JOINING THE NAVY
Patterson enlisted in the Navy on Feb. 10, 1944, in Pittsburgh, as a seaman. He served aboard the attack transport USS Cambria before being assigned to the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis. Patterson attained the rank of Seaman First Class.
USS Indianapolis was a flagship for Admiral Raymond Spruance while he commanded the Fifth Fleet in battles across the Central Pacific during World War II. The cruiser had a combat legacy that included the Gilbert Islands Operation at the Battle of Tarawa, the Marshall Islands Operation’s Battle of Kwajalein (Operation Flintlock), the Mariana and Palau Islands Campaign with the Battle of the Philippine Sea, Battle of Saipan and the Battle of Trinia.
TRAGEDY
Patterson and his shipmates completed delivery on July 26, 1945, of top-secret cargo to the Army Air Force Base on Tinian: components of Little Boy, the nuclear weapon later dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. The USS Indianapolis then transferred sailors in Guam and set sail toward Leyte Island, Philippines on July 28, 1945.
At 12:15 a.m. July 30, two Type 95 torpedoes from the Japanese submarine I-58 struck the Indianapolis in the bow and amidships on its starboard side. Twelve minutes later, the cruiser rolled over completely and sank by its bow. Approximately 300 crewmen went down with the ship. The remainder of the 1,196 sailors — nearly 900 — were set adrift without food or water to await rescue.
Rescue did not come for four terrifying days.
Many of the survivors were injured. All suffered from dehydration due to the hot sun during the day and hypothermia at night, from continued exposure to salt water and bunker oil, and from shark attacks. It has been estimated that as many as 150 of the deaths were due to shark attacks. Some killed themselves or other shipmates because of various states of delirium and hallucinations. Only 316 of the nearly 900 men who were set adrift after the sinking survived.
Patterson was memorialized on the Tablets of the Missing, Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, Philippines. He is listed on the USS Indianapolis National Memorial in Indianapolis. A cenotaph in his honor was placed at the Castle View Memorial Gardens in New Castle. Patterson was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.
The tragedy of the USS Indianapolis had another dimension to which Pennsylvania is connected. The captain of the cruiser, Charles B. McVay, III, was a native of Ephrata.
(Stories Behind The Stars is a nonprofit organization is dedicated to honoring all 421,000 fallen Americans from World War II, including 31,000 from Pennsylvania.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.