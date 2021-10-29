NEW CASTLE
The board of trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov 15.
The Book Cellar is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12 to 12:30 p.m.) Mondays and Wednesday; 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 4 Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. For the month of November, cookbooks are buy one, get one free.
The annual Lawrence County Festival of Trees takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27 at the Neshannock Township School District, 3834 Mitchell Road. The event will feature a Christmas tree and wreath display, raffles, vendors, crafts, food and entertainment. Admission is $5 for adults with children admitted free. Masks are required. Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library and Neshannock Township Education Foundation.
The library will be closed Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day. The Library will close at 2 p.m. No.v 24 and will be closed on Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.
Weekly programs include: Mother Goose and Wee Build, Wednesdays (canceled Nov. 24); and PreK Explorers, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Special programs include: Book Scavenger, 4 p.m. Nov. 9 and 23; Paws to Read, 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and 18 and 11 a.m. Nov. 13; Beatnik Cafe, 6 p.m. Nov. 8; story presenter Randy Ryan, 6 p.m. Nov. 18; candy bag decorating and holiday parade, 2 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
The Library Stitchers will present a quilt face mask workshop at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the library. Participants will learn how to make adult- and youth-sized quilt face masks. Children at least 8 years of age may attend with a parent. Space is limited; registration is required by calling (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, or emailing reference@ncdlc.org.
A local author celebration and free book exchange will be held at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13. Fifteen local authors will be selling and signing their books. There will also be a table for a free book exchange. Bring a book and take home a book. For information, call (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, or email reference@ncdlc.org.
Lawrence County Historical Society will present “How New Castle Became the Fireworks Capital of America” at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the library. Speaker Claudia Manly will discuss the history, origin, and use of fireworks and the original New Castle firework companies – Fazzoni Brothers, Rossi, and Zambelli. Registration requested, but not required by calling (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, or emailing reference@ncdlc.org.
NCPL Book Talk will discuss “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at the library. Dr. Alison McNeal is the discussion leader. Register by calling (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, or emailing reference@ncdlc.org.
The Library Stitchers sewing and quilting group for every skill level meets from 12 to 3 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month in the Copernicus Room in the library.
F.D. CAMPBELL
Mark your calendars for Christmas on the Farm on Nov. 6 and 7 at 551 McClain Road, Enon Valley. The library will be selling sausage sandwiches, chips, and water.
Other activities include: story time via Facebook, 5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 18; Autism Warriors meeting for an autumn leaf activity, 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11; Friends of the Library meeting, 9 a.m. Nov. 13; Veterans Day celebration, 1 p.m. Nov. 13; acoustic music night, 4 p.m. Nov. 13; leftover recipe trade, 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 20; cookie decorating, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27; pick up for gingerbread house competition kits, Nov. 27; adult craft night (pine gnomes), 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
ELLWOOD CITY
All programming at Ellwood City Area Public Library is virtual. Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Programs include: Baby Laptime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Family Laptime, 6 p.m. Thursdays; STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. Nov. 13; and Turkey Trot Story Walk, Nov. 16-20.
Book clubs include: Evening Book Group for Adults, 6:30 p.m. Nov 3; Food 4 Thought, 4 p.m. Nov. 4; Classics Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8; Twenty-Something Book Group, 7 p.m. Nov. 9; Hooked on Books, 4 p.m. Nov. 11; Afternoon Book Group for Adults, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16; and Just You and Me Book Group, 6 p.m. Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.