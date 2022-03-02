ALL COUNTY LIBRARIES
Tutor.com, an online service for students of all ages, is now available to all Lawrence County residents from 3 to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Users are matched up with a tutor appropriate to their age and subject area for one-to-one assistance. Users do need a library card from any library in Lawrence County to access.
Register for a library card by visiting any of the three libraries or online through www.ncdlc.org. Proof of a current Lawrence County address is required.
NEW CASTLE
The board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. March 21.
This is the governing board of the New Castle Public Library. Those interested can attend in person or via Zoom. A Zoom link will be posted at www.ncdlc.org.
The Friends of the Library will meet at 1 p.m. March 14.
The book group will discuss “Book of Lost Names” by Kristen Harmel at 9:30 a.m. March 7. Call Apryl at (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, for more information about accessing discussion. The April 4 title will by “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro.
Virtual Storytime is at 10 a.m. The link is posted at www.ncdlc.org
Mother Goose meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays for music, movement, visual literacy and language development. Wee Build, a time to relax, chat and build, follows.
Pre-K Explorers is at 10 a.m. Thursdays featuring rhymes, songs, bounces and books
“Meet the Comfort Canines” featuring trained therapy dogs takes place at 1 p.m. March 5 and 19. Share a story with Briscoe, Titus or Cricket or just hangout and chat.
Book Bash Club for teens meets at 4 p.m. March 2 and 16. Join in discussion about current reads and enjoy crafts and challenges.
Teen fiction writing workshop is at 6 p.m. March 9 and 23 for young people to practice fiction writing skills.
Information on Winter Reads 2022, a reading challenge for all ages with prizes, can be found at www.ncdlc.org or https://lawrencecountylibraries.beanstack.org.
Beatnik Café featuring an open mic for music, poetry and more is at 6 p.m. March 14.
Second Saturday STEM Activities are planned for 1 p.m. March 12.
St. Patrick’s Day will be featured at the Book Cellar, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Featured items for sale include used books, CDs and DVDS. Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the library’s website.
F.D. CAMPBELL
Kids Art Night features gnome painting at 5:30 p.m. March 15. Registration required.
Adult Craft Night participants will make a glass sun catcher at 5:30 p.m. March 22. There is a $15 fee and registration is required.
Kids ages 6 and up can make slime at 5:30 p.m. March 3.
Getting familiar with your cellphone sessions take place March 5 by appointment only.
Autism Warriors will have a LEGO Night at 5 p.m. March 9.
Yoga in the Library led by Sarah Parish takes place at 10 a.m. March 12.
Intro to Geneaology presented by the Lawrence County Historical Society takes place at 2:30 p.m. March 12. Registration required.
FDC Book Club meets at 3 p.m. March 15 to discuss “The Pale Blue Eye” by Louis Bayard.
Friends of the Library meets at 9 a.m. March 12.
To register for programs, call (724) 667-7939 or visit www.fdclibrary.org.
ELLWOOD CITY
Book groups include: Evening Book Group, 6:30 p.m. March 2; Hooked on Books, 4 p.m. March 3; Classics Book Group 6:30 p.m. March 7; Twenty-Something Book Group, 7 p.m. March 8; Food for Thought, 4 p.m. March 10; Afternoon Book Group, 1:30 p.m. March 15; and Just You and Me, 6 p.m. March 22.
Veteran’s Outreach program is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23.
Baby Lap Time is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays with Family Lap Time at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
STEM Saturday is planned for 10 a.m. March 12.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more information and links for programs.
