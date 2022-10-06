New Castle
The New Castle Public Library will be closed Monday for Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The board of trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. The Friends operate the Book Cellar. New members are always welcome. Dues are $10 per year.
For October, the theme for the Book Cellar is “Mystery Palooza” where all regularly priced mystery books are buy one, get one free. New hours at the Book Cellar are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Movie night is moving back to Wednesdays. All movies will now start at 5:30 p.m. Upcoming movies include: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Wednesday; “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Oct. 19; and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Oct. 26.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If you are interested in performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 111.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandom 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon Oct. 21 for sewing and quilting. Every skill level is welcome.
Dan Vogler, Lawrence County commissioner and local historian, will present a lecture, “Forgotten and Offbeat Stories of Lawrence County from the 1930s,” at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the library. It is free and open to the public.
The library has a new evening book club that will meet the first Tuesday of the month. Choose Your Own Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 1. Participants will discuss multiple books they are reading. Get suggestions for other books you may enjoy and meet new people. For more information, email msmith@ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659.
NCPL Book Talk meets at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 to discuss “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge.
Fall bingo cards are available at the library. Grab a bingo card and read the books or do the coordinating activities. Bring your card to the front desk to get stamped after completing a square. This runs until Dec. 1. Get bingos to win prizes.
Check out magazines now on Libby. The library’s Libby app by Overdrive subscription has been expanded to include magazines. More than 3,000 titles are available in multiple languages. Download the Libby app or visit lamb.overdrive.com.
Virtual storytime is at 10 a.m. Oct. 24. Check www.ncdlc.org for the Zoom connection.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old. Explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meets at 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
Mother Goose Storytime is a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild immediately follows for socialization and constructive play.
Pokémon Club, a teen-led group for teens and younger Pokémon fans, meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Writing Club for upper elementary students through teens meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 26.
Join us for a spooky Halloween-themed dreamcatcher craft at 6 p.m. Oct. 20. Register for the craft night by calling (724) 654-6659, ext. 106 or 126, or email ssavage@ncdlc.org.
STEAM Saturday will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 22.
F.D. Campbell
Friends of the Library is a group of individuals dedicated to fundraising and assisting the library in its functions. Their next meeting is at 9 a.m. today at the library.
The board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at the library.
The library will be closed Monday for Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
A program on taxes and estate planning is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 17. This session will focus on preparing your estate for your heirs from a financial standpoint. RSVP required.
Adult craft night returns at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will be making a Halloween goblet candleholder. Cost is $10 to cover supplies. RSVP and payment is required at sign up.
The FDC Book Club meets at 3 p.m. Oct. 18 to discuss “The Wife” by Alafair Burke. Copies are available at the library.
Story time returns at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 hear about apple pies and make a craft, at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 hear a story about witches and do a craft and at 1 p.m. Oct. 27 wear costumes and learn about pumpkins.
Caramel apple wrapping will be the project for kids’ night at 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Best for children 5 and older. RSVP required.
Trunk or treat will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 22.
Ellwood City
Events include: Book sale, Monday through Oct. 15; Classics Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Monday; Twenty-Something Book Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Afternoon Book Group, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17; Just You and Me Book Group, 6 p.m. Oct. 18; Food 4 Thought Book Group, 3 p.m. Oct. 20; and Veterans’ Outreach Program, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 26.
Programming for children includes: Baby laptime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; preschool storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays; and family storytime, 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Lawrence County
Lawrence County Federated Library System outreach destinations include: Children’s Advocacy Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14; and Makers and Growers Farmers’ Market, 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 in the parking lot of the Cascade Galleria.
Outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator. Contact director@ncdlc.org to participate in this program.
