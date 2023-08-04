New Castle
The library’s book sale room is now open and taking donations of used books, DVDs and CDs in new or slightly used condition. Anything with water damage or mold or in unusable condition will not be accepted. Also not accepted are encyclopedias, textbooks and similar items.
All donations must be dropped off during business hours. Due to limited space, the library is accepting only 10 items or fewer at this time.
The board of trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 21. Meetings are open to the public.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating, is always seeking new members. Dues are $10 per year. The Friends operate the Book Cellar, which is still operating on the first floor of the library.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandoms 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7. The group meets on the first Monday of every month.
The new evening book club will discuss “The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper” by Hallie Rubenhold at 6 p.m. Sept. 5.
Wednesday Night Movies start at 5:30 p.m. Movies to be determined.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon on the first and third Friday of each month for sewing and quilting. Every skill level is welcome. This month the group meets today and Aug. 18.
Join the new all-ages chess club to learn and play from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 26.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If interested in a spot or performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 126.
Join the Master Gardeners for a presentation at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
Come down to the library between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17 for a chance to get a free tablet with 25 GB of data through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Allied One Solutions is heading this initiative and will require proof of eligibility such as Medicaid, WIC, SNAP (food stamps), Section 8 Housing Assistance, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefits, Federal Pell Grant in the current award year or income at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
Dale Perelman will be signing his new book, “Chuck Tanner and the Pittsburgh Pirates,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children ages 3 to 6. Participants will explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and of course, stories, meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild immediately follows for socialization and constructive play.
Library Explorers will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at the library. There will be back-to-school activities and certificates for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Other Library Explorers meetings will be Aug. 17, Marti Park; Aug. 24, Pearson Park; and Aug. 31, Westminster College Field Station. Meetings are at 11 a.m.
A bike safety program with Philip Tramdack and Curt Savage is planned for 1 p.m. Aug. 12.
There will be STEAM activities at 2 p.m. Aug. 26.
Pokémon Club, a teen-led club for teens and younger Pokémon fans, meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Join the library’s Discord to chat about favorite books or fandoms at bit.ly/3oN9ala.
Come paint pots for plants at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the library.
F.D Campbell
The library’s book sale room is open for business and being stocked with new items daily. All proceeds benefit the library.
Dungeons & Dragons Club meets from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays. There will be no session Aug. 25. Teens with all levels of experience are welcome to attend.
StoryTime is back. At 1 p.m. Aug. 8, join us for Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” followed by an activity and again on Aug. 22 for Laura Gehl’s “I Got a Chicken for My Birthday.”
At 1 p.m. Aug. 9 children of all ages are invited for science lab. We will be making rain clouds in this hands-on experiment. It may get messy, so wear clothes that are appropriate. Register online or at the library. Parents may need to assist little ones.
The Friends of the Library will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 12. This group of volunteers makes extra programming possible through their fundraising endeavors. The group is always looking for new members.
The library’s summer raffle winner will be drawn Aug. 12 after a special grill instructional from the Meat Guyz at 1 p.m. Tickets are still available for a $5 donation. Get your ticket for a chance to win a 22-inch Blackstone Griddle, a griddle accessories starter kit, spices and seasonings, and a $25 gift card to the Meat Guyz.
Susan Hougleman, author of “The Simple Life,” will sign books and give an inside look at her tours of New Wilmington’s Amish community at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
Teen Friend-zy will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 18. Teens can make beaded pins and new friends. All supplies are provided. Register online or in the library.
FDC Book Club meets at 3 p.m. Aug. 15. Grab a copy of “Sourdough” by Robin Sloan and participate in a lively discussion of this novel. All are welcome.
The board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Aug. 25. The board is open to the public and is looking for individuals from the Mohawk community to join in making the library even better for the community. Bring your ideas and suggestions.
Ellwood City
Events include: Adult knitting group, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays; adult coloring, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7; Harry Potter escape room, 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9; Book Bunch Book Group, noon Aug. 9; Bookworm Book Group, noon Aug. 10; Just You and Me Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15; Food 4 Thought Book Group, noon Aug. 17; and Afternoon Book Group for Adults, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
The wine walk fundraiser will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Tickets are $25 each and are available through EventBrite or at the Ellwood City Public Library front desk.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more information about Ellwood City Public Library events.
Federated Library System
Lawrence County Federated Library System outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator, contact director@ncdlc.org to participate.
