New Castle
Due to limited space, the New Castle Public Library is accepting only donations of 10 items or fewer at this time.
The Board of Trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. April 17. Meetings are open to the public.
The Friends of the New Castle Public Library is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. New members are welcome. Dues are $10 per year. The Friends operate the Book Cellar, which is currently operating on the first floor of the library.
Book Talk will meet to discuss “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent by Isabel Wilkerson” at 9:30 a.m. May 1.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandoms 18+. The group meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the first Monday of every month.
The new evening book club will discuss “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeanette McCurdy at 6 p.m. May 2.
Wednesday Night Movies start at 5:30 p.m. The movies will be: “Ticket to Paradise,” April 5; “National Treasure,” April 12; “National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets,” April 19; and “Field of Dreams,” April 26.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon the first and third Friday each month for sewing and quilting. Every skill level is welcome. This month the group meets April 7 and 21.
A new all-ages chess club will play from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 8 and 22.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. April 10. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If you are interested in a spot or performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 126.
“The Story of Wool” program will be at 6 p.m. April 18. Come meet Adeline Wilson, the Lamb and Wool Queen of Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties. Talk to shepherds and learn about the process of making yarn and fabric. Try your hand at carding and spinning. Register by calling (724) 658-6659 or email reference@ncdlc.org.
Come down to the library from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 20 for a chance to get a free tablet with 25 GB of data through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Allied One Solutions is heading this initiative and will require proof of eligibility, which includes Medicaid, WIC, SNAP (food stamps), Section 8 housing assistance, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), veterans and survivors pension benefits, federal Pell Grant in the current award year or income at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
New Castle native Dan Conti will read from and sign copies of his new book, “Nittany Lion,” at 6 p.m. April 27.
The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County’s Spring Book Discussion will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 29. The book is “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. The event is open to everyone regardless of whether they’ve read the book.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old. Explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Pre-K Library Explorers Outdoors will visit the Field Station at Westminster College at 10 a.m. April 27.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and stories meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild immediately follows.
Pokémon Club for teens and younger Pokémon fans meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Join the library’s Discord. If you’re a member of the Pokémon Club or if you want to chat about your favorite books or fandoms, just let us know. bit.ly/3oN9ala
F.D. Campbell
The Dungeons and Dragons teen group will meet every other Saturday in April. Meetings will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 15 and 29.
American Sign Language Club meets at 5 p.m. April 29. This beginning sign language group meets to build on basic American Sign Language skills. All ages are welcome.
Crafternoon Friday takes place from noon to 2 p.m. April 7. This month’s free craft is a small bunny just in time for Easter. Complete it at the library or take it home. RSVP at https://fdclibrary.org.
Kids’ Night will feature the making of clothespin butterflies from 5 to 5:30 p.m. April 7. RSVP at https://fdclibrary.org.
Adult Craft Night features the construction of a succulent terrarium from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 25. Cost is $15 per participant and money is due at registration. RSVP and pay at https://fdclibrary.org.
Ellwood City
Book clubs for adult and teens include: Evening Book Group, 6:30 p.m. April 5; Hooked on Books, 3 p.m. April 6; Classics Book Group, 6:30 p.m. April 10; Twenty-Something Book Group, 7 p.m. April 11; Food 4 Thought Book Group, 3 p.m. April 20; Afternoon Book Group for Adults, 1:30 p.m. April 17; and Just You and Me Book Group, 6 p.m. April 18.
Family events include: Easter egg hunt, through April 6; STEM Saturday, 10 a.m. April 8; Baby Laptime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more programming information.
Federated Library System
Outreach destinations will be visited by the Outreach Coordinator. For more information about how to particiapte in this program, email director@ncdlc.org.
