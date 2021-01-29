All Lawrence County libraries and the outreach program will be closed Feb. 15 for Presidents’ Day.
NEW CASTLE
The New Castle Public Library is open, but the number of visitors per floor is limited. All visitors are asked to check in at the circulation desk and masks are required for anyone over the age of 2. Curbside pickup is available.
The board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16. The Zoom link will be posted on the web site at www.ncdlc.org.
“Quiet” by Susan Cain will be the topic for the virtual book discussion group meeting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1. Call (724) 658-6659, ext. 119, for login information.
A virtual cooking class via the library’s Facebook page is planned for 3 p.m. Feb. 20. Join Simply Creative chef Rob Scott for a Facebook Live cooking demonstration featuring an appetizer, entrée and dessert. He will be making a tomato and basil quesadilla with a parmesan crust; panko chicken Milanese with blistered tomatoes and basil sauce; and the ultimate chocolate chip oatmeal cookie. No registration is needed. Contact reference@ncdlc.org to receive email versions of the recipes.
Virtual storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Visit www.ncdlc.org for the Zoom link.
Storywalks in the park are planned for 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Pearson Park, weather permitting.
First Friday in the Park will take place at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Cascade Park train station pavilion.
The Book Cellar is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays featuring used books, CDs and DVDS. February’s featured theme is “Put a Little Love in Your Life.” All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library. For more information about joining the Friends, call the library or visit the library’s website.
F.D. CAMPBELL
The F.D. Campbell Memorial Library is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
ELLWOOD CITY
The Ellwood City Public Library is offering curbside service only. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays. Call with information about items you wish to borrow. Staff will prepare for pickup and place the items in the lobby under your name.
All programs are virtual. Contact the library at (724) 758-6458 for Zoom links.
This month’s programs include: Just You and Me Book Group for Mothers and Daughters in fourth and fifth grades, 6 p.m. Feb. 9; Hooked on Books for sixth through eighth graders, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; and Food For Thought Book Group for grades nine through 12, 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Available on library’s Facebook page are baby laptime at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and family laptime at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.