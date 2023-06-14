A powerful lesson Michelle Albert learned from a passage in a book during her treatment court was that God won’t resuscitate you if you won’t let go of all of the things that are holding you back.
The 40-year-old Army veteran of six years of service and mother of four said she realized that while going through the Veterans Track of the Lawrence County Treatment Program in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
She was the first ever to enter and graduate from the military arm of the program, which helps rehabilitate veterans and military personnel with substance abuse and mental health illnesses so they can become productive members of society. Five are currently going through the program in Lawrence County.
The new veterans track falls under the existing treatment court program and is a partnership among several participating court-related agencies.
Lawrence is one of 25 counties in Pennsylvania that have Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) programs, designed to assist justice-involved veterans who suffer from mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder and other co-occurring disorders as a result of their military service.
The purpose of the program is to reduce recidivism and help veterans successfully return to their jobs and families. Participants are intensely supervised while receiving guidance and support from veteran mentors, as well as any necessary treatment from the VA or local treatment providers.
A lot of tears spilled Thursday in the newly remodeled Courtroom 5 of the courthouse, as Albert’s treatment counselors, family members and other supporters, totaling about 30, gathered to celebrate her graduation from the program. As she walked through the courtroom and hugged each of her mentors, many of them dabbed at their eyes.
President Judge Dominick Motto prided her on her motivation and for going “above and beyond” in seeking and successfully completing the treatments that directed her toward a better life.
The veterans program pulls together multiple county agencies to work with offenders who are accepted into it.
In addition to Motto, who presides over the treatment court, others involved of it are Marc Zingaro, treatment court coordinator and adult probation supervisor; assistant district attorney Luanne Parkonen; Darrell Haeberle, assistant public defender Darrell Haeberle, adult probation officer Sarah McCowin; Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol case manager Vickie Thompson; psychologist Cathy Clover; Rebecca Antonelli of Lawrence County mental health and developmental services; Christina Lucas, Butler Veterans Affairs justice outreach coordinator, Marah Pierce, Butler V.A. substance use disorder specialist and Jesse Putnam, Lawrence County Veterans Affairs director and veteran mentor coordinator.
Motto noted that the Lawrence County Drug Court was started more than 10 years ago with one person enrolled. Then it grew to three, then “it grew way beyond that.” The county eventually added a mental health treatment aspect to the program, which it has had for the past few years.
The Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts and Supreme Court more recently came up with the idea of a veterans track using a treatment model, and Albert, the first to enroll, “had instant success,” Motto said.
“I’ve seen how in a very short time, it turns people’s lives around,” he said, emphasizing that a dedicated team of people “have no other agenda but to make people’s lives better. It takes so many people to bring this about, and what makes it work is that so many people care.”
He recognized the Hoyt Foundation and its affiliated member, Charles Y. Mansell, and the Aaron Michael Cangey Memorial Foundation for assisting the program with funding.
He also recognized Debbi Martell, who regularly takes her golden retriever Titus to court sessions to help calm the people enrolled there. Martell was in the courtroom Thursday, with Titus at her feet to cheer Albert on.
Jesse Putnam said her role in the program is to establish communication and understanding on a military basis with the participants and talk to them in a way that they understand as veterans as they are going through the program, to provide another layer of support.
“We’re going to be friends now,” Putnam said after hugging Albert.
Through the program, Albert has learned to overcome addiction and advance through mental illness after having seen multiple fellow military people die horrific deaths, she said. Those events affected her so traumatically that she lost her memory and spent many sleepless nights over a span of 11 years before anyone recognized it, she said. Doctors in the military had prescribed medication and other drugs, “and it was easy to hide my feelings.”
During her military tour, Albert spent three years in Germany, then she went to Afghanistan, and Bulgaria and ended in New York.
She suffered mental illness and addiction because of what she experienced, she said, and it worsened as time went on. She started to fall into a life of petty crime and was charged with minor offenses.
“I went down a bad path for a few months, and thank God it was only for a few months,” she said, “because you don’t get better, you get worse.”
Darrell Haeberle, an assistant public defender who was working on her behalf, recommended she enter the military arm of the treatment court, which was just starting up.
“They say God works in mysterious ways to protect you, and that’s the truth,” Albert said. “The counselors told me I was lucky to be alive. When I first came into the program, I trusted nobody. I couldn’t say the word ‘military.’ I had to learn to live in my illness. I feel like as this happened, it was my turn. It saved my life.”
Still today, she cannot feel comfortable in crowds, hear loud noises and doesn’t yet feel comfortable going into churches or attending funerals. But she feels confident now that, as a retired military veteran, she can devote time to her 3-year-old twins and her other children, ages 21 and 18.
McCowin, as Albert’s adult probation officer, said she received her application for the program on Dec. 2, 2021, and on Jan. 20, 2022, Albert was sworn in as the first veterans track participant. At first, she barely spoke to the judge, the officer said. Now Albert has stepped up and is willing to help others going through the program, McCowin said.
She told Albert publicly that any criminal charges against her are now dismissed and expunged, and together they ceremoniously shredded her court papers in a shredder in the courtroom.
David Gettings, whose Marine son Albert P. Gettings paid the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan 17 years ago, presented Albert with a military challenge coin.
“I want to come back and help,” Albert declared before the courtroom full of people. “I will be here next week. I prayed for love, and God gave me this court team and this family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.