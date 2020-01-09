Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Lawrence County residents named to the list include:
Bessemer: Kylie Bright, Christina Ratliff and Kayla Wallace.
Edinburg: Kolton Boyer, Aaron Smith and Geoli Yeager.
Enon Valley: Dylan Strawhecker, Natalie Tetemanza and Mary Thomas.
Ellwood City: Mallory Angelucci, Maria Antonio, Ian Bubb, Nikol Damato, Daija Durbin, Timothy Houk, Jodi Iddings, Brittany Kendall, Karington Ketterer, Erin Mackenstein, Nicholas Ott, Katherine Schilling, Montana Servick, Emily Smalley, Domenic Teolis, Gemma Gatto, Bradley Kane, Madison Morella, Vanessa Huth, Chloe Kuffer, Jaden Miller, Rachael Morabito, Alyssa Myers, Giana Rangel and Megan Smida.
Neshannock Township: Connor Clarke.
New Castle: Donald Andrews, Cortlin Austin, Mark Benn, K-Ci Booker, Joelle Bromley, William Bruce, Josiah Bupp, Drake Butz, Jared Congemi, David Cuscino, Nicolette DeVincentis, Hannah Dean, Randall Dejohn, Ralph Delio, Julie Digiammarino, Alexandria DoVidio, Madison Donley, Lexie Ferrese, Jennifer Finamore, Christina Flamino, Ciana Fogel, Zachary Fuhs, Treona Graham, Brett Hardy, Jacqueline Herr, Madeline Hopper, Shelby Irwin, Kristina Italia.
Roger Jones, River Kelly, Lacee Kent, Ross Kerr, Allyson Lemmon, Jessica Lively, Hope Magusiak, Braden Mancini, Brielle Maxwell, Matthew McMillen, Jarrod Medved, Taryn Montgomery, Zachary Morrison, Autumn Murphy, Michaelyn Norco, Rebecca Parry, Katelyn Peak, Haley Piatt, Anthony Pisano, Madison Quigley, Taylor Rand, Isabella Rapone, Judith Ryan, Hannah Shaner, Emily Shultz, Ashley Sipe, Bailee Smoot, Eric Stanton, Lyrick Stewart, Richard Stewart, Jaymee Stiger,
Jacob Thomas, Skylar Thompson, Vince Turco, Daniel Welker, Dominique Wilson, Alexis Cain, Emma Buckner, Scott Murray, Breanna Bono, Haley Alberico, Kaitlyn Benson, Madison Blose, Tricia Blose, Kali Booker, Leah Buczek, Anna Bupp, Noah Burchett, Isabella Cassano, Zackary Colich, Tyler Conrad, Kali Davies-Anderson, Dominique DeVivo, Haley Earl, Lindsay Frabotta, Matthew Gibson, Alexis Gish, Scott Hardy, Alexis Hawkins, Ty Kent, Matthew Kerr,
Ryleigh King, Amanda LeRoy, Kaylee McEwen, Zachary Miles, Samuel Miloser, Jada Pappas, Nicolette Pierce, Angela Prioletti, Jasilyn Rankin, Kenneth Ritter, Michael Rozzi, Mercedes Shaner, Kayla Suber, Jonathan Tolson and Tyanne Adams.
New Wilmington: Rachael Holfelder, Joseph Sciuto, Jacob Harvey and Samantha McArdle.
Pulaski: Tyler George, Kiera Thompson, Jeremiah Alexander, Anna Rubaker and Madison Callahan.
Volant: Anna Heasley, Logan McIntyre, Nichole Miller, Jenna Peoples, Lydia Zoeller and Daniel Zoeller.
Wampum: Kellie DeLorenzo, Roy Herr, Melissa Malcomb, Allayna Allwine, Caitlin Meehan and Carley Swogger.
West Pittsburg: Noah VanEvera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.