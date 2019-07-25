County girls shine in national softball event

A girls softball team based out of Edinburg’s RAW Athletics captured the 10 and under division title of the USSSA East National Championship Tournament in Ocean City, Maryland.
The Outlaws were the only one of 28 teams to go undefeated.
Local members of the team included centerfielder Avery Harlan of New Wilmington; first baseman Olivia Benedict and second basemen Olivia Williams, both of Union Township; and left fielder Giada Cappabianco and pitcher Gianna Paglia, both of Neshannock. Township. Six other girls from the area rounded out the team.
Gianna Paglia pitched the championship game, a seven-inning no-hitter against the Empire State Huskies that the Outlaws won, 1-0.
Head coach Ron Williams, owner of RAW Athletics, recruited and coached the team, which has taken first place in 10 of the 12 tournaments it entered this season. The Outlaws qualified to participate in the Ocean City nationals by winning first place in Columbus, Ohio, at the Angels for Autism tournament in April.
USSSA tournament director Andrew Kurtz said this year’s national event was certainly the hottest he can recall since he became director 13 years ago, with the temperature over 100 degrees daily.
