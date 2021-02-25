The Lawrence County Democratic Party will hold a petition-signing event Saturday.
The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Henry Banquet & Event Center at 20 S. Mercer St. Petitions will be available to be signed for city council, city treasurer, Lawrence County row office positions and statewide judicial offices.
Masks must be worn and social distancing guidelines will be followed with a limited number of signers allowed in the room. Candidates must accompany their petitions.
Donations of “gutchies” are also being accepted at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.