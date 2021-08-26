The Lawrence County Democrats will hold a committee meeting on Aug. 31 in Cascade Park.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the train station.
Fall dinner tickets will be distributed. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for a food bank donation.
