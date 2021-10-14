The Lawrence County Democratic Party held its fall dinner on last Thursday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in New Castle.
It was the party’s first dinner in 17 years and featured speeches from Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Chris Sainato. Fetterman and Lamb are Democratic candidates running Pennsylvania’s second U.S. Senate seat in the 2022 election.
The three stressed the importance of voting in the upcoming judicial election — running are Judge Lori Dumas and Judge David Spurgeon for Commonwealth Court, Judge Timika Lane for Superior Court and Judge Maria McLaughin for state Supreme Court. They spoke about the importance of maintaining a Democratic judicial presence in Pennsylvania.
In addition to the state and federal officials, Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel honored retiring Register and Recorder Janet Kalajainen. Also speaking were Sheriff Perry Quahliero and District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa as well as Andrew Henley, who is running for county register and recorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.