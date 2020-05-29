County art show delayed until fall

The third annual Lawrence County Art Show at the courthouse has been delayed until September because of COVID-19 regulations.
The adjudicated contest and exhibit invites artists to capture the people, places and events that make this region unique. While cash prizes will recognize talent, a limited number of purchase awards will help build the county’s art collection from the entries submitted.
The deadline for entries is Sept. 11. They may be dropped off beginning Sept. 7. Award recipients will be notified by Sept. 21. The exhibition will be displayed from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. A public reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2, when awards will be announced.
Art pieces may be picked up between Jan. 4 and 15 next year.
The contest is open to artists 18 and older. Only two-dimensional media will be considered. No jewelry, sculpture, pottery, video/film or other three-dimensional work will be accepted.
Works must be original and depict a person, place or event in Lawrence County. Entrants are asked to be as specific as possible in naming the location and/or significance of the subject on your entry form. Works cannot exceed 36 inches in any direction, or 50 pounds in weight.
All work must be professionally prepared for display, framed and wired to hang. If using a mat, neutral or white is preferred. Paper works should be protected by glass or plexiglass. Special display instructions should be clearly noted on entry forms.
The Lawrence County Art Competition committee has final authority to define what constitutes an acceptable entry. Works may be declined if not adequately prepared for display or considered unsafe or inappropriate for public view.
While measures will be taken to safeguard work, the county cannot be held liable for damages incurred during delivery, exhibition or storage. Artists must provide their own insurance as desired. The receipt of an entry in the exhibit will constitute agreement by the artist with all conditions set forth in this prospectus.
Works may be delivered in person to the Register and Recorder’s Office at the Lawrence County Courthouse, 430 Court St., between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 7 to 11.
There is a $10 per work fee. There is no limit to number of entries.
Cash awards will be $175 for first place, $125 for second and $75 for third.
Up to $1,500 may be available to acquire work from the competition to build the county’s art collection. These pieces will remain on display at the Lawrence County courthouse.
Potential sales will be referred directly to the artist.
Registration forms to submit art work are available by contacting Janet L. Kalajainen in the register and recorder’s office at (724) 656-2128, or by visiting the county website at www.co.lawrence.pa.us.
