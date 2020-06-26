While Hollywood productions are largely shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two Lawrence County actors are finding other ways to work at their craft.
Floyd Jackson, on his TikTok account (@floydjackson8284), posted a video with fellow actor Jim Kuhn earlier this week to the video-sharing app. The video features the two lip-dubbing to a few lines from the rapper Macklemore’s Grammy-nominated 2012 song “Same Love.”
Jackson mouths the lines “we might not be the same, but that’s not important,” before Kuhn finishes the line with “no freedom till we’re equal, damn right I support it.” The two then embrace. The video has racked up around 43,000 views on TikTok so far.
During the pandemic, Jackson also hosted a Zoom call with rapper and actor LL Cool J and the two living members of the Beastie Boys, Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz. Meanwhile, Kuhn will have a role in the movie “Evergreen is the Blood,” which begins filming soon.
Kuhn has appeared on “Return To Amish”, “MindHunter” Season 1, “She’s Out Of My League,” “West Wing,” “Blood Woods,” and “Engineering Tragedy” among other projects.
Jackson has appeared in “Fast & Furious 8,” “MindHunter” seasons 1 and 2, “Fences” and Polestar Production’s “Brokedown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.