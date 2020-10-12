From Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, you have the chance to make changes to your health and drug plans. This is technically called the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), but many people refer to it as open enrollment.
SEPTEMBER
Each year it is important that Medicare beneficiaries thoroughly review the Annual Notice of Change (ANOC). Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans must mail you this notice by September 30, 2020. If it got lost in the mail or you inadvertently tossed it out, have your plan send you another one. The ANOC is often available on the plan’s website.
Read your plan’s Annual Notice of Change. When you receive your plan’s Annual Notice of Change carefully review how your plan is changing in 2021. Most plans change from year to year. Are your plan changes negligible or something you can tolerate for another year? If the plan has terminated service in your area, you must take action. If you feel like your plan no longer fits your current needs, definitely do some comparison shopping. That’s what Medicare open enrollment is all about. Take the time to review your medical bills from the past year. Review several plans and compare copayments, coinsurance, premiums, and deductibles.
Ask yourself some additional questions:
•Does the cost of the plan stay within your budget?
•Have you experienced any unexpected changes in your health that require a different drug regimen? Are you going more often to see specialists?
•Are your doctors still participating in your plan’s network? Does your plan allow you to go out-of-network for services?
•Have your moved out of your plan’s service area?
•Have you been diagnosed with a chronic illness or disease that now changes your coverage needs?
The process can be time consuming, but it’s well worth the effort. A change that seems minor may cost you more down the road. Drug plans typically change their formularies and pricing tiers that can end up costing you a bundle.
OCTOBER 1
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Medicare private plans can market their 2021 plan materials. This information is available on Medicare’s Plan Finder at www.Medicare.gov. Insurance companies selling Medicare private plans must follow certain rules when promoting their products. These rules are meant to prevent plans from presenting misleading information about a plan’s costs or benefits, also known as marketing fraud. Among other things, insurance companies cannot solicit their plans if you did not give them permission to do so.
Enrollments can’t be processed until Oct. 15, 2020 for 2021 plans.
OCT. 15-DEC. 7MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT
Medicare Open Enrollment begins. You may take any of the following actions:
•Switch one Medicare Advantage plan to another, with or without prescription drug coverage.
•Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa.
•Switch from a Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan to another.
•You can drop your Part D Prescription Drug Plan.
Comparison Shopping: Even if you are satisfied with your plan you may be able to find a plan with better coverage and lower premiums. I mentioned earlier that it is important to check the plan’s network to see if your medical professionals are still participating in the plan. If you do nothing your plan will automatically renew in the coming year. You don’t need to do anything.
Using Medicare’s On-line Plan Finder. Medicare’s Plan Finder is an on-line tool that allows you to compare plans. You must first set up a MyMedicare.gov account. Setting up an account is easy and requires only a few steps. Begin by going to www.Medicare.gov and clicking on the box labeled Log In/Create an Account.
Enroll. It’s easy to lose track of time during Medicare open enrollment. You do all the research and you make your decision, but December 7th can creep up on you fast. December 7 is the last day for you can make any of the above changes. Any changes made during the Medicare open enrollment period will become effective on January 1. You can enroll on the Medicare Plan Finder, or by contacting the insurance company directly. You can also call the Medicare hotline number listed below.
Call Pennsylvania APPRISE Program at (800) 783-7067. Medicare beneficiaries who need help reviewing their plan options are encouraged to call APPRISE. Due to the ongoing pandemic most APPRISE offices are working virtually.
Call the Medicare Helpline at 800-MEDICARE ((800) 633-4227). Ask a representative to help you run a search of your plan options. This takes extra time, so call ASAP if you want to use this method. Also make sure you get the name of the representative you spoke with just in case there are any problems down the road.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
