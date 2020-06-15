Coronavirus lay-off? Consider Medicare options carefully

Older adults are most at risk from the coronavirus and the economic downturn. They have the highest rates of infection, hospitalizations, and fatality rates.
The current 15.6 percent unemployment rate is second only to the 27.4 percent among the nation’s youngest workers (ages 16 to 24). Many Americans not only lack employment but they lose their health insurance as well. Fortunately, most older adults can rely on Medicare.
Let’s examine some of their Medicare options
•Scenario No. 1: You are 65 or older and have Part A (hospital insurance) only. You were recently laid off from your job and considering retirement. You declined Part B (medical insurance) because you were actively working for a large employer who offered group insurance coverage. You qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) to enroll in Part B coverage; however, you must apply within eight months from when your employment or coverage ended. For example, let’s say your employer terminated your health insurance on March 15. Your SEP begins on the first day of the following month, April 1, and ends eight months later on November 30. Your Part B coverage becomes effective on the first day of the month after you enroll.
If you fail to take any action during your eight-month SEP you will incur a late enrollment penalty. You will also have a gap in coverage. You should time your enrollment so that your Part B coverage becomes effective when your employer-based plan ends. Once you have Medicare Parts A and B, you can then choose whether to purchase a Medicare Supplement along with a stand-alone Part D plan or you can enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan that includes prescription drug coverage.
Important: Check with your benefits department to see when your job-based insurance coverage will end. Some employers terminate benefits on the employee’s last day of work. Other employers may cover your health insurance for an addition 30 days.
You must complete form (CMS-40B) “Application for Medicare Enrollment” and (CMS-L564), “Request for Employment Information.”
The CMS-L564 form will need to be signed by your current employer and, if you worked for any other employer since you turned 65, you must have them complete this form as well. You can mail or fax these forms to your local Social Security field office. The Social Security fax number is: 1-833-914-2016. Be sure to write “SEP” in red on the outside of the envelope. This will allow Social Security to process your forms faster. Social Security field offices are still closed due to the national emergency. But you can still apply for Part B coverage online at www.ssa.gov.
•Scenario No. 2: You are 65 or older and have delayed signing up for Part B because you were covered by employer group health coverage. You have been offered COBRA from your employer. Should you take it? There are good reasons not to. First, COBRA will allow you to continue your health coverage for up to 18 months. But it’s expensive because you will be paying the full premium which includes the employer and employee share. Compare COBRA costs with what you would pay for Medicare.
There’s another issue besides cost. Remember, you were able to delay Part B without penalty because you were actively working and had group insurance. COBRA is not considered active employment. Again, you have an eight-month period to enroll in Medicare Part B without penalty. Once that period is over, you could face life-long enrollment penalties for Part B. And if you wait until your COBRA ends (18 months) before enrolling in Medicare, you may face a lapse in coverage. You can enroll in Medicare Part A and/or Part B during the General Enrollment Period (January 1 – March 31), but your coverage will not start until July 1.
•Scenario No. 3: You are 64, unemployed, and have COBRA. Do you have to do anything when you turn 65? Yes indeed. Don’t forget to enroll in Parts A and B during your initial enrollment period, which begins three months before your 65th birthday, the month of your 65th birthday and three months afterwards for a total of seven months. If you miss that deadline you will incur a late enrollment penalty.
•Scenario No. 4: Unemployed, you decided to enroll in Medicare Part A and B. You expect to go back on the employer’s rolls soon. You want to disenroll from Medicare when you return to work. As a practical matter you can do this; however, there are some important complications and potentially costly repercussions for “temporary” enrolling in Medicare Part A and Part B. Since you had enrolled in Medicare Part A, you can no longer contribute to your employer’s Health Savings Account (HSA). You should talk with Social Security to see if it makes sense to do this. Bear in mind that if you drop Part A, you would be responsible for repaying Social Security any Part A health benefits you have received. You should strongly consider continuing with Part A when you return to work. Just remember, you can’t contribute to an HAS if your employer has one.
Once enrolled in Part B, there are other important coverage decisions that come into play. Do you prefer a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Supplement plan? Once you return and are covered by employer-based health insurance, then it makes sense to delay Part B. To do this, Social Security will require you to schedule an interview to discuss your situation and complete the necessary paperwork.
There is a danger associated with dropping Medicare Part B. Since you previously enrolled in Part B when you were unemployed, depending on where you live, you may have a hard time buying a Medicare Supplement (Medigap policy) in the future. In most states, you will no longer have a Guaranteed Issue Right. This means you will have to go through medical underwriting in order to buy this coverage, and, if you have any pre-existing medical conditions, the insurance company can charge you a higher premium and deny you coverage all together.
Having a Guaranteed Issue Right ensures that an insurance company cannot deny your application for a Medicare Supplement because of your past medical history. You have this right for six months from the original date you enrolled in Part B. This is what’s known as the “Medigap Open Enrollment” period. Once the six-month period starts it cannot be changed or repeated. In other words, you do not get another Guaranteed Issue Right when you reenroll in Medicare Part B down the road. Bottom line. If you must enroll in Medicare during these difficult times, know that undoing it may complicate matters down the road.
Whatever scenario you’re facing, the most important thing is to do something. By understanding at what point penalties kick in, you will be able to avoid them and make sure you don’t have gaps in your coverage. Contact your local APPRISE counselor for further information. APPRISE has a toll-free helpline at (800) 783-7067.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
