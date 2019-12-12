David Beckwith of Mercer County brought down a beautiful, 10-point buck on Saturday, opening day of deer season in Pennsylvania. But the prize was somewhat bittersweet.
“I was happy to get the deer,” said the Jefferson Township long-time hunter. “But since opening day is now Saturday, I could have had two days of hunting — Saturday and Monday — if I hadn’t got it.
“I liked the Monday opener better. I believe in tradition.”
The tradition of deer hunters heading into the woods for the first time each season on the first Monday after Thanksgiving came to an end when the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the Saturday opening this year.
It comes with mixed emotions for many outdoorsmen like Beckwith.
It was especially a huge change for the thousands of hunters accustomed to heading for a long weekend in their mountain cabins throughout the commonwealth — a three-day gathering for fun and preparation prior to the Monday hunt.
One of the traditionalists is Don Feigert, an award-winning outdoors writer and published author, who doesn’t like the change. He spent this past weekend with five friends at his camp — F Troop — in Warren County as he has for the past 33 years. But this season he had to alter the usual schedule.
“The biggest reason for us -- and a lot of traditional hunters — that liked the Monday opening is that we have things to do,” he said. “We don’t drive up on Friday and go hunting on Saturday.
“We have to sight-in rifles and make sure they are accurate. If they are in a case in the car, the scope can be knocked around. And you need to spend time walking in the woods, looking for deer signs — acorns and things like that.
“You need to sit down and plan. If you have new people — we had two this time — you have to make sure they know what they are doing. Especially young kids, you need to instruct them on ethics. There are a lot of things to do in discussing conservation ethics.
“They need to know you don’t shoot at a deer and say, ‘I think i missed him,’ so you shoot another deer. You have to respect the resource.”
Feigert gave a prime example of the ethics involved in hunting.
“My brother Billy years ago made an accidental kill during the special season for flintlock. There were a lot of leaves falling and he mistook a buck for a doe and he shot it. He called me and he had already tagged and gutted it. We took it to a deputy game warden and explained what had happened.
“He said, ‘We are charging you 25 dollars. I believe your story or you wouldn’t have done what you’ve done.’ This guy treats Billy like gold and said, ‘This 25 dollars isn’t a fine. It is for restitution of the resource.’
“The deer was given to Hunters Sharing Harvest organization to provide food for the less fortunate. Today they wouldn’t do that because of chronic wasting disease. Even though there has been no evidence of it affecting humans, they play it safe.
“I’ve written bad things about the Game Commission in the past, so I wrote about the incident in an admirable way. The story hit city newspapers and that deputy became kind of hero.”
But Feigert is critical of the commission for the way they moved to the controversial Saturday opening.
“They were debating it. They said they introduced the Saturday hunt because it would allow more people to hunt, and for younger kids, teenagers to go out there.
“But a typical Saturday for boys and girls is sporting events, sporting practices and other activities. Or they have part-time jobs. But if you have a Monday off which most school districts do, the kids can go.”
The Monday opening day was instituted in 1963 and Feigert — a former school teacher — remembers when schools didn’t close on that Monday and many of the kids didn’t show up because they were out hunting.
Now the question is: With a Saturday opener, will schools no longer close the following Monday?
“That Monday off was a good break even for the kids who didn’t hunt,” Feigert said. “It gives them a short vacation over Thanksgiving. It’s a long time from September to the Christmas vacation so it’s a great break.”
While Feigert has written often about the Game Commission decisions, he felt this Saturday move was one of the worst and disagreed with by most hunters.
“The Game Commission, with all the debate going on, decided to take a survey,” Feigert said. “They did. They took a survey and they published it. Sixty-five percent of the hunters said keep it on Monday. Thirty-five percent said they wanted it changed to Saturday.
“So how stupid do you have to be to still move it to Saturday? Why did they even take the survey? That cost a lot of money.”
Feigert and his hunting companions had to adapt their schedule as did others who headed for the great outdoors.
“We had to implement the social concept of a Thanksgiving brunch,” he explained, “Well, those of us with understanding wives or girlfriends. So we left about 11 a.m. and drove up to camp.
“That was the first time we ever went on Thanksgiving Day. But we still had plenty to do on Friday now that we were going to hunt on Saturday. But then we would have to take the day off on Sunday and then go hunt again on Monday.”
Feigert pointed out that the Game Commission has approved Sunday hunting on three Sundays a year. Only three states don’t have Sunday hunting and Pa. was one.
“The one that matters is this one (following the Saturday opener),” he said. “That will eliminate the one-day hunt and give working people two or three days.”
Still, Feigert pointed out that just getting a deer isn’t what the weekend is all about.
“Success is to be determined by getting up to the mountains and enjoying the outdoors -- walk farther and climb higher. It is also success on how many deer you see, even if you don’t get one. During bear season, some guys saw 20 deer.”
Feigert said just communing with nature has been a true joy. For example, while sitting on a boulder in deer season, he once encountered two turkeys mating and a large number of others were making a lot of noise. “I was experiencing magical communications,” he said.
For Feigert and all the hunters of this commonwealth, opening day of deer season is always magical, no matter when it comes.
(Lynn Saternow is sports editor and opinion columnist for The Herald in Sharon.)
