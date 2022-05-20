A Neshannock Township president’s list student who plans to use his education to benefit his work at this father’s general contracting business is among more than 500 graduates at Butler County Community College’s Lawrence Crossing campus.
Gavin Pagley, 21, a 2018 graduate of Shenango Junior-Senior High School, earned an associate degree in business administration, one of 10 transfer programs available at the New Castle campus.
The summertime laborer at Pagley Construction who hauls materials, demolishes interiors and builds roofs learned “how to keep books,” he said.
“How to keep track of bills. How to manage a company efficiently. And how to put in the work toward the goal you want to achieve.”
Pagley achieved his goal of earning an associate degree while working 30 hours a week at a restaurant during the spring and fall semesters, and while working more than 40 hours a week during summers in the eight-employee business his father has owned since before Pagley was born.
“I try to stay busy, keep my mind active,” Pagley said. “I’m trying to come out of school with as little debt as possible. The more I work, the more I can pay down whatever debt I have. I think that’s the responsible thing. I’ve never been big on owing money. That’s how I was raised.”
BC3’s second consecutive outdoor walk-through commencement took place Wednesday on the college’s main campus in Butler County. Its Class of 2022 included 503 graduates.
“It was affordable, close to home and I could still work,” Pagley said of his education.
“I probably saved somewhere close to $40,000” by attending BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing for two years.
Tuition and fees for face-to-face classes this spring for BC3 students from Lawrence County cost $275 per credit. Tuition and fees for face-to-face classes this spring for Pennsylvania residents at regional public four-year universities cost between $437 and $504 per credit, and at regional state-related universities between $572 and $1,170 per credit.
“Moving on in life, I am learning that you are going to have to pay for a lot of other things to live, like housing,” Pagley said. “I’m not going to be held back by like, ‘Oh, I can’t do this or I can’t go out this weekend or I can’t take this day off because I have to work because I have to make the money to pay off my student loans.”
Pagley attained president’s list honors at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing, a recognition for those who achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.75 upon completion of at least 12 credit hours.
Pagley plans to transfer to a Pennsylvania public four-year institution in the fall, pursue a bachelor’s degree in accounting, then transition to the office in his father’s business.
“That’s the sort of work I would like to do more,” he said.
Pagley’s younger brother, Alex, is a general studies student at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing.
BC3’s Class of 2022 included a 75-year-old as its most-senior female graduate ever, an 18-year-old as its youngest graduate, 77 members of an international academic honor society, 12 student-veterans, four reverse-transfers, two presidential scholars and one student receiving three associate degrees.
Margaret Shutak, of Cranberry Township, earned an associate degree in psychology and became the most-senior female graduate in BC3 history. Joseph Hamilton, of Greenville, was the youngest graduate in BC3’s Class of 2022 and earned an associate degree in computer information systems-networking and cybersecurity. Matthew Lerner, of Ford City, earned associate degrees in history, psychology and general studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.