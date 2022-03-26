Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 74-year-old healthy female. Recently, my doctor noticed I had high blood pressure (140/90) and suggested I take medication. I did some research on the side effects of them and am hesitant to take any. I am concerned that any of these meds may cause me other health problems. I looked up Norvasc, propranolol and metoprolol. I also know that I really need to take something for my blood pressure. Right now, I am taking fresh garlic every morning on an empty stomach, my sodium intake is minimal, and I also drink lots of beet juice. Please advise me of any blood pressure medication with the least side effects. – S.S.
Answer: Before prescribing medication, it’s appropriate to consider nonmedication treatment, such as salt reduction and stress management tools. Garlic and beet juice, unfortunately, have only a very small effect on blood pressure.
When choosing a blood pressure medicine, a doctor considers effectiveness, possible side effects, usefulness for other conditions a person may have and costs. There are many effective medications, and most of them are unlikely to have bad side effects, although literally all medications have the potential for causing other health problems.
Beta blockers like metoprolol and propranolol are not very effective in people over 65, and are usually used only when there are other good reasons to use them, like in a person with heart disease or migraine. Calcium blockers like amlodipine tend to have few side effects, but can cause leg swelling. Diuretics cause very few side effects, especially at low dose, and are particularly good for preventing stroke in people over 65. ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers also are unlikely to have side effects, but can cause cough and rarely facial swelling.
Dear Dr. Roach: I use a beauty bar for hand-washing. Am I just giving the virus a spa day and I need to also use a hand sanitizer? – M.C.
Answer: Humans like scented beauty bars, but viruses and bacteria do not. Any kind of soap is effective. The most important factor in how clean your hands get is the amount of time you take doing it and the technique (most people don’t do such a good job on the backs of the hands, wrists, thebetween fingers and under the fingernails).
Hand sanitizers are easy, but they don’t get rid of dirt, so there is still a place for washing hands.
