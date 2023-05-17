The Lawrence County Conservation District is accepting applications for the new Agriculture Conservation Assistance program.
The program provides financial and technical assistance for the implementation of best management practices on agricultural operations within the commonwealth, and offers grant funding for eligible projects through delegated local county conservation districts.
The grant is a reimbursement grant. The amount of reimbursement is based on eligible costs submitted by an approved applicant for an approved project. A single grant awarded to an eligible applicant of more than $500,000 must be considered by the State Conservation Commission before approval.
Eligible costs that can be submitted are:
•Project design, engineering and associated planning costs
•Project construction or installation provided by a contractor, including labor provided by the applicant
•Equipment, materials and other components of eligible projects
•Post construction inspections.
More information about the program may be found at: https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Plants_Land_Water/StateConservationCommission/ACAP/Pages/default.aspx or by calling the Lawrence County Conservation District’s agricultural technician, Mitchell Whiting, at (724) 656-2473 or contacting him by email at mwhiting@lawrencecd.org.
The Lawrence County Conservation District is a local subdivision of the Commonwealth of PA that promotes the protection, maintenance, improvement, and wise use of land, water, and other related natural resources within Lawrence County.
