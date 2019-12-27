Conneaut Lake plans for its fifth annual Ice House Festival

A crowd gathers to watch a sculptor from DiMartino Ice carve a giant pair of Channellock pliers during the 2019 Ice House Festival on at Conneaut Lake’s Ice House Park.

 FILE | MEADVILLE TRIBUNE

BY JEAN SHANLEY

FOR THE MEADVILLE TRIBUNE

CONNEAUT LAKE — The fifth annual Ice House Festival takes place on Leap Year Day, Feb. 29, 2020, at Ice House Park, Fireman’s Beach and Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Hall, Station 3.

Sandy Eldridge of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, who has chaired the event since its beginning, announced the plans at a recent Conneaut Lake Borough Council meeting.

Eldridge said ice sculptures will be offloaded Feb. 28, and council granted her request to have North First Street closed on Feb. 28 and 29.

A chili cook-off will be at Silver Shores, and other events will be Fireman’s Beach. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

