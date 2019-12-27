Conneaut Lake plans for its fifth annual Ice House Festival

BY JEAN SHANLEY
FOR THE MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
CONNEAUT LAKE — The fifth annual Ice House Festival takes place on Leap Year Day, Feb. 29, 2020, at Ice House Park, Fireman’s Beach and Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Hall, Station 3.
Sandy Eldridge of the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, who has chaired the event since its beginning, announced the plans at a recent Conneaut Lake Borough Council meeting.
Eldridge said ice sculptures will be offloaded Feb. 28, and council granted her request to have North First Street closed on Feb. 28 and 29.
A chili cook-off will be at Silver Shores, and other events will be Fireman’s Beach. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
