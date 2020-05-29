Conneaut Lake Park cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

There will be no riding the Blue Streak roller coaster or devouring cotton candy at Conneaut Lake Park this summer as the 2020 season has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Under normal circumstances, we would be excitedly preparing the park to welcome you all for our 2020 season,” Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park said in a statement Wednesday. “Sadly, these are not normal times. So it is with great sadness that the Conneaut Lake Park Board of Trustees announces the cancellation of its 2020 park season.”
Jim Becker, executive director of Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park, said it was a difficult, but necessary decision by the board to not open. Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park is the nonprofit corporation that oversees operations of the park.
“It’s been weighing on us pretty heavily,” he said. “It’s not a decision we reached lightly.”
Larger amusement parks such as Disney are only now developing a plan to open, while others such as Six Flags Entertainment, Cedar Point and Hersheypark still are trying to develop plans, he said.
An added twist for Conneaut Lake Park is that it has been operating under federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the past few years in an effort to reorganize its debts.
“With the park being in bankruptcy, it really puts a different spin on opening up that amusement park with all the new (health and safety) guidance that we know of,” Becker said.
“We’re working off of operational income,” he added. Operational income is profit from a business’ operations after subtracting its regular, recurring costs and expenses — things like wages and the cost of goods sold.
With Pennsylvania moving some counties like Crawford to a green phase on Friday, it still limits what the park could do. The green phase prohibits any gatherings of 250 people or more for things like concerts, fairs, festivals, conferences and sports.
Even if allowed to operate at 50 percent of its capacity, that wouldn’t be enough to sustain the park financially once additional costs are factored, Becker said.
Conneaut Lake Park also doesn’t have the physical infrastructure to control crowds to 50 percent of its capacity because it’s a public park with multiple entrances.
The park would have to install hand sanitizer stations at both the entrance and exit of every ride, plus midway areas and restrooms as well as at concessions.
“There’s (social) distancing components alone in the lines to enter onto the rides — let alone on the rides,” he said. “It’s virtually impossible for us to pull it off physically.”
The pandemic has caused Conneaut Lake Park to miss its more than $30,000 quarterly payment owed to its secured creditors. It’s the first quarterly payment the park has missed since its Chapter 11 reorganization plan was given bankruptcy court approval in September 2016.
Trustees have been in contact with secured creditors’ representative about the missed payment, according to Becker.
“We’re hopeful that they will work with us through this time because of the successful track record we’ve had with them,” he said. “We’ve had good luck dealing with the representative for the secured creditors in the past. They’ve been accommodating on other issues.”
The missed payment in March was due to one of Conneaut Lake Park’s existing vendors not being able to make a required preseason payment to the park because of COVID-19, Becker said. The park has preseason payment provisions with vendors to help even out its cash flow as the park doesn’t generate income during the winter.
When Trustees initially filed for bankruptcy protection in December 2014, Conneaut Lake Park had about $3.4 million in debt. That debt now is down to less than $1.3 million.
But not being to open for the 2020 season means the park can’t make any more financial progress for now.
“A lot of blood, sweat and tears had gone into getting the park to the point it was at,” Becker said. “Five consecutive years of growth and investment, infrastructure development, increasing revenue year over year. We were really looking forward to the 2020 season. We hope everyone understands just how hard everyone has worked to get the park to this point. We were really excited to build on the best year yet which was 2019.”
While the amusement park won’t operate, some associated areas will be open at Conneaut Lake Park, including Hotel Conneaut; Camperland, the park’s campground, for long-term seasonal campers; and concessions near the beach at the park.
(Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.)
